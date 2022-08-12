Who is Akanksha Sharma? Meet Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend after Disha Patani

Fresh rumours regarding Tiger Shroff’s dating life have started doing rounds on social media. Gossip mills are abuzz that after an alleged break-up with Disha Patani, Tiger is now rumoured to be dating Akanksha Sharma. Whether these rumours are true or not, here is everything you need to know about Akanksha, along with five sexy pictures of her.

Gossip mills are abuzz that after Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff is rumoured to be dating actor Akanksha Sharma, who shared screen space with the ‘Heropanti 2’ actor in the music video ‘Casanova’. Last month, just days before the release of ‘Ek Villain Returns’, there were talks that Tiger and Disha ended their years-long rumoured relationship. And now, fresh rumours have started doing rounds that Tiger is romantically involved with Akanksha. But who is Akanksha? Here is everything one needs to know about her along with hot pictures of Akanksha that are drool-worthy.

It is being claimed that Tiger Shroff and Akanksha Sharma are dating each other. Both the actors have been featured in two music videos -- 'Casanova' and 'I am a Disco Dancer 2.0'. Tiger's chemistry with Akanksha was tremendous in both these songs, which was well-liked by the fans. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date? Here’s what the rumoured couple is planning

It is being claimed that Tiger Shroff and Akanksha Sharma came close to each other during the shooting of these two songs and then both started dating each other. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to be ‘Vanar Astra’ in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra? Leaked video claims so

Who is Akanksha Sharma? Akanksha Sharma is a model and actress by profession. She is also a great dancer; Akanksha started her acting career with the film 'Trivikram' which was released in the year 2020.

In her early days, Akanksha Sharma shared the screen with the big stars of the South Industry. She has reportedly worked in films with actors such as Mahesh Babu and Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she also appeared in Badshah's hit music video 'Jugnu'.

