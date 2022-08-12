Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Akanksha Sharma? Meet Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend after Disha Patani

    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    Fresh rumours regarding Tiger Shroff’s dating life have started doing rounds on social media. Gossip mills are abuzz that after an alleged break-up with Disha Patani, Tiger is now rumoured to be dating Akanksha Sharma. Whether these rumours are true or not, here is everything you need to know about Akanksha, along with five sexy pictures of her.

    Image: Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

    Gossip mills are abuzz that after Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff is rumoured to be dating actor Akanksha Sharma, who shared screen space with the ‘Heropanti 2’ actor in the music video ‘Casanova’. Last month, just days before the release of ‘Ek Villain Returns’, there were talks that Tiger and Disha ended their years-long rumoured relationship. And now, fresh rumours have started doing rounds that Tiger is romantically involved with Akanksha. But who is Akanksha? Here is everything one needs to know about her along with hot pictures of Akanksha that are drool-worthy.

    Image: Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

    It is being claimed that Tiger Shroff and Akanksha Sharma are dating each other. Both the actors have been featured in two music videos -- 'Casanova' and 'I am a Disco Dancer 2.0'. Tiger's chemistry with Akanksha was tremendous in both these songs, which was well-liked by the fans.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date? Here’s what the rumoured couple is planning

    Image: Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

    It is being claimed that Tiger Shroff and Akanksha Sharma came close to each other during the shooting of these two songs and then both started dating each other.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to be ‘Vanar Astra’ in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra? Leaked video claims so

    Image: Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

    Who is Akanksha Sharma?

    Akanksha Sharma is a model and actress by profession. She is also a great dancer; Akanksha started her acting career with the film 'Trivikram' which was released in the year 2020.

    Image: Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

    In her early days, Akanksha Sharma shared the screen with the big stars of the South Industry. She has reportedly worked in films with actors such as Mahesh Babu and Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she also appeared in Badshah's hit music video 'Jugnu'.

    Image: Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff reacted to the datings rumours of him and Akansha Sharma, refuting all the claims. However, there has been no response from Akanksha so far. She has continued to remain silent on the news of her and Tiger's relationship.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date Here is what the rumoured couple is planning drb

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date? Here’s what the rumoured couple is planning

    Shah Rukh Khan to be Vanar Astra in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Leaked video claims so drb

    Shah Rukh Khan to be ‘Vanar Astra’ in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra? Leaked video claims so

    Urvashi Rautela on Rishabh Pant Mera peecha chhoro jibe: Chotu bhaiya should play bat-ball-ayh

    Urvashi Rautela on Rishabh Pant's 'Mera peecha chhoro' jibe: 'Chotu bhaiya should play bat-ball'

    Why is Arjun Kapoor not ready to marry Malaika Arora yet? Actor revealed on Koffee With Karan RBA

    Why is Arjun Kapoor not ready to marry Malaika Arora yet? Actor revealed on Koffee With Karan

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack; still on life support RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack; still on life support

    Recent Stories

    India @ 75 Meet Verghese Kurien the father of White Revolution gcw

    India@75: Meet Verghese Kurien, the father of White Revolution

    After SpiceJet smoking video, another case against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for drinking in middle of road - adt

    After SpiceJet smoking video, another case against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for drinking in middle of road

    CPI M KT Jaleel faces flak over 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir is Azad Kashmir' shocker snt

    CPI-M's KT Jaleel faces flak over 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir is Azad Kashmir' shocker

    Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date Here is what the rumoured couple is planning drb

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date? Here’s what the rumoured couple is planning

    Massive ammunition haul by Delhi Police ahead of Independence Day

    Massive ammunition haul by Delhi Police, 2000 live cartridges found

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon