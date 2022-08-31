Sexy video alert: Disha Patani shows sensuous moves in bikini top, skirt
Disha Patani gave a sizzling performance at the 67th Filmfare awards that were held on Tuesday in Mumbai. The ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor shared a glimpse of her performance look through a video that has been breaking the net since the time it was shared on her Instagram handle.
The 67th Filmfare Awards were held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday. The evening was a star-studded affair as celebrities from the entertainment industry came in numbers to mark their presence and attend the awards ceremony. Stars including actors Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani, among many others were the attendees. The awards night saw several performances as well from the stars. Actor Disha Patani was also one of the many who gave a scintillating dance performance at the awards night.
Disha Patani is one of the best dancers in the Hindi film industry. Her dance talent has not been hidden from anyone. In fact, when Disha went on the Dabangg Tour with Salman Khan, the actor left her fans amazed with her dance performance in Dubai.
Similarly, on Tuesday night, Disha Patani performed at the 67th Filmfare Awards night held in Mumbai. Disha shared a glimpse of her performance from the function on her Instagram handle.
In the post that Disha Patani shared on her social media, she is seen wearing a white ensemble. Disha donned a white bikini top with a matching-coloured skirt.
The mini skirt that Disha Patani wore for the dance performance, comes with many frills dangling from it. She paired it with white boots, chunky bracelets and earrings. She also wore a hair accessory that looked like a crown.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The film which failed at the box office also starred actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.