Robert Downey Jr returns with Iron Man 3 director for movies and TV shows franchise

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    After having done Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3, Robert Downey Jr and Shane Black will once again return as the actor-director duo for a franchise based on crime novels. The franchise will comprise both movies and TV shows.

    Iron Man Robert Downey Jr is all set to reunite with filmmaker Shane Black, his ‘Iron Man 3’ and ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ director. The actor-director duo is returning together for an ambitious new project. RDJ and Black will together be working on a franchise based on Donald E Westlake’s crime novels. Robert Downey Jr and Shane Black will be working together on TV shows and movies that will be based on the books.

    According to media reports, the title for the first project has already been decided. Called ‘Play Dirty’, Robert Downey Jr will be seen as Parker in this first project, said variety’s report. While the first project’s title name has reportedly been decided, it is not yet known as to which Parker book will ‘Play Dirty’ be based on.

    Donald E Westlake wrote some 24 Parker books from 1962 to 2008 under the pen name ‘Richard Stark’. Westlake’s last book was released in 2008, the year when he passed away at the age of 74.

    This new collaboration will see another reunion as both Robert Downey Jr and Shane Black will once again be working with their ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ producer Joel Silver, who will be producing the film under his banner ‘Silver Pictures’.

    Robert Downey Jr was last seen in the film Dolittle in the year 2020. However, he is presently filming for director Christopher Nolan’s which also stars actors Emily Blunt,  Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon.

    This new project will be co-written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Meanwhile, no information on other castings in the project has not yet been announced.

