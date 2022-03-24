Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022: Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet

    The 94th Academy Awards will be taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday. It will be for the first time since the pandemic that the awards ceremony will be held in person.

    Oscars 2022 Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

    Actor Vanessa Hudgens is one of those who have been selected to host the 94th Academy Awards Red Carpet show. The other two celebrities selected for the same are Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell who will be hosting the red carpet which is to be held on Sunday in Los Angeles.

    Vanessa Hudgens, along with the other two hosts, will provide an insight into the performers, nominees and presenters, ahead of the award ceremony that will follow the red-carpet show. The Oscars 2022 will also witness DJ MOS’s special appearance at the red-carpet show.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, all set to host pre-Oscar event

    The organisers of the much-awaited and Hollywood’s biggest event confirmed the names of Vanessa Hudgens, Terrance J and Brandon Maxwell as the hosts, saying that the 90-minutes special show will give a sneak peek to the viewers into what is going to follow next with the final awards ceremony.

    As for the main ceremony, Billie Eilish and Beyonce have confirmed to perform during the awards ceremony as part of the musical line-up. Travis Barker and Sheila E will also reportedly be performing.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards

    Meanwhile, for those presenting the nominations on the industry’s biggest night, scores of big names have been announced. The list of nominee presenters includes DJ Khaled, Stephanie Beatriz, Elliot Page, Tony Hawk, Jennifer Garner and Bill Murray; they are among those whose names were recently announced.

    Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Daniel Kaluuya, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, Lily James, and Rami Malek have also been included in the list of those who will present the nominations during the awards night.

    Actor Anthony Hopkins, who bagged the Best Actor award last year, is also expected to be at the awards ceremony. Reports suggest that the actor will make an appearance at the 94th Academy Awards which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
