Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin expecting their seventh baby

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin announced on social media that the couple is expecting their seventh baby.

Image: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

The Baldwin family is growing! Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin has confirmed that she is pregnant with her seventh baby. Hilaria took to social media to announce her pregnancy late Tuesday night (Indian time). The Baldwins already have six children from their marriage – four sons and two daughters. Their youngest child is 13 months old while the eldest is eight years old.

Taking to Instagram, Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin posted an adorable video of the reaction of their six children when they broke the news of her pregnancy to them.

In the video, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are seen playing with their children -- daughters María Lucía Victoria and Carmen Gabriela along with their four sons Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Rafael Thomas and Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas.

Hilaria Baldwin is Alec Baldwin's second wife. Alex has one more daughter from his first wife Kim Basinger. Alec and Kim's daughter, Ireland Baldwin is 26 years old. The video shows Hilaria Baldwin sitting on the floor while Alec Baldwin kneels beside her as their children flash adorable smiles for the camera.

Hilaria Baldwin wrote a long and emotional caption for the post which read: "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛.”



"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!" Hilaria Baldwin continued in her caption.

