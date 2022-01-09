  • Facebook
    Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin denies claims over not complying with search warrant

    A search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone was used by the officials last month in Halyna Hutchins’s death case. The actor says the "best way to honour the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth”.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 7:45 PM IST
    Nearly a month after a search warrant was issued for his mobile phone in the Rust shooting case, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has said that any claims regarding him not complying with the warrant are “Bull****”.

    The authorities of the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court had issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone in December, last year. The warrant was issued for investigation in the Halyna Hutchins death case.

    Taking to Instagram, Alec Baldwin called out claims that said he was not complying with a search warrant. Calling it as a procedure between two different police departments, Alec Baldwin said that he is 1,000 per cent complying with the authorities. He said that since there are two police departments involved, it is taking time as the department(s) are going by procedure and that it is nothing but a lie and “bull****” that he is not complying with it.

    Furthermore, the actor said that he wants the truth behind Halyna Hutchins death to be out soon. He said that finding out the truth is the only way of honouring Halyna Hutchins.

    In December, the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court had issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone for the investigation in Halyna Hutchins death case. The actor’s phone may have some evidence related to the incident wherein a prop gun from the sets of ‘Rust’ went off, killing the 43-year-old cinematographer. The deadly episode took place during Rust movie’s shooting in New Mexico.

    Alec Baldwin, the 63-year-old actor, said that there is no non-compliance but a procedure that is being followed by two different states. He said that it is not possible for officials from one state to simply come and take the phone with them. He further said that officials have a procedure that needs to be duly followed, and thus it is taking time, adding that he is cooperating with the authorities. Alec Baldwin said all of this through a video that he posted on his official Instagram handle. He also said in the video that he too is waiting for the truth to come out and that will happen only once the investigation is over. Alec Baldwin also said that the best way to honour Halyna Hutchins death is to find out the truth behind it.

