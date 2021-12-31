Hina Khan turns the heat up in New York, check her winter fashion photos

Hina Khan is having a good time in New York. If you want to get some major winter fashion goals, then check out her latest photos right here. The actress is in New York City with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.



Hina Khan is having the best time of her life in New York. The actress is all in a holiday mood as she has jetted off to New York City for a vacation. The actress does not need any introduction as she is one of the most famous TV stars. She has impressed fans with her characters like Akshara and Komolika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kausautii Zindagi Ka.



She is also known for her sartorial picks, and the proof of the same are the latest photos she has posted from the streets of New York City. A few hours ago, she took to her Instagram handle to drop stunning photos in winter wear. She was seen rocking winter fashion, and how?



The actress wore a light checkered overcoat along with black leggings and a blue top. She left her tresses open. The backdrop of the photo was a busy New York city. Hina is also a great foodie, and the proof of the same is her previous photos from New York. For when in New York City, eat rich cuisine. She loves to try new cuisines when she is travelling. She was seen having chicken breast in pesto sauce. The dish also had kale and cilantro. Also read Secret of Hina Khan's hair is out; check out her haircare routine



For the unversed, the actress and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have been in New York since December 28. The pair will be celebrating New Year there together. The actress is spending a beautiful time there in the freezing cold weather and shelling out some major fashion goals too. She also feels that travel is something that heals her.