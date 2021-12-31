  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hina Khan turns the heat up in New York, check her winter fashion photos

    First Published Dec 31, 2021, 12:33 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hina Khan is having a good time in New York. If you want to get some major winter fashion goals, then check out her latest photos right here. The actress is in New York City with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.
     

    Hina Khan turns the heat up in New York, check her winter fashion photos SCJ

    Hina Khan is having the best time of her life in New York. The actress is all in a holiday mood as she has jetted off to New York City for a vacation. The actress does not need any introduction as she is one of the most famous TV stars. She has impressed fans with her characters like Akshara and Komolika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kausautii Zindagi Ka.
     

    Hina Khan turns the heat up in New York, check her winter fashion photos SCJ

    She is also known for her sartorial picks, and the proof of the same are the latest photos she has posted from the streets of New York City. A few hours ago, she took to her Instagram handle to drop stunning photos in winter wear. She was seen rocking winter fashion, and how?
     

    Hina Khan turns the heat up in New York, check her winter fashion photos SCJ

    The actress wore a light checkered overcoat along with black leggings and a blue top. She left her tresses open. The backdrop of the photo was a busy New York city. Hina is also a great foodie, and the proof of the same is her previous photos from New York. For when in New York City, eat rich cuisine. She loves to try new cuisines when she is travelling. She was seen having chicken breast in pesto sauce. The dish also had kale and cilantro. 

    Also read Secret of Hina Khan's hair is out; check out her haircare routine
     

    Hina Khan turns the heat up in New York, check her winter fashion photos SCJ

    For the unversed, the actress and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have been in New York since December 28. The pair will be celebrating New Year there together. The actress is spending a beautiful time there in the freezing cold weather and shelling out some major fashion goals too. She also feels that travel is something that heals her.

    Hina Khan turns the heat up in New York, check her winter fashion photos SCJ

    On the personal front, the actress had a tough time this year as she lost her father. She was very close to her daddy.

    Also read: Hina Khan looks like princess as she walks at Bombay Times Fashion Week
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohit Malik posts photo with wife wife Addite, after her delivery, talks about her postpartum pain SCJ

    Mohit Malik posts photo with wife Addite, after her delivery, talks about her postpartum pain

    The Kapil Sharma Show Krushna Abhishek flirts with Nora Fatehi SCJ

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek flirts with Nora Fatehi [Video]

    Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive SCJ

    Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive, details inside

    Nusrat Jahan opens up on her love story with Yash Dasgupta, check out SCJ

    Nusrat Jahan opens up on her love story with Yash Dasgupta, check out

    Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 Tigmanshu Dhulia script to be ready by 2022 drb

    Salman Khan to return as 'Chulbul Pandey' in Dabangg 4; Tigmanshu Dhulia’s script to be ready by 2022

    Recent Stories

    Mohit Malik posts photo with wife wife Addite, after her delivery, talks about her postpartum pain SCJ

    Mohit Malik posts photo with wife Addite, after her delivery, talks about her postpartum pain

    The Kapil Sharma Show Krushna Abhishek flirts with Nora Fatehi SCJ

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek flirts with Nora Fatehi [Video]

    Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive SCJ

    Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive, details inside

    Chinese maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    China maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    Nusrat Jahan opens up on her love story with Yash Dasgupta, check out SCJ

    Nusrat Jahan opens up on her love story with Yash Dasgupta, check out

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon