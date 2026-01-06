Hina Khan Health Update: Weakness, Breathlessness After Breast Cancer Recovery
Shocking news is coming out about TV's most famous actress, Hina Khan. After recovering from breast cancer, Hina has now fallen prey to another serious illness. She shared a post on her Instagram story revealing her new ailment.
Hina Khan Health Update
Hina Khan shared a post on her Insta story, writing - It's getting hard to breathe due to Mumbai's worsening air. The pollution is causing a constant cough, and it's making my health worse. Dealing with this is tough because of my battle with breast cancer. I can't work due to weakness.
Hina Khan Health Update
Hina Khan further mentioned in her post that her body has become weak. Hina shared a screenshot of Mumbai's Air Quality Index. It shows the city's AQI at 209, indicating that the air quality level is very poor. Hina wrote - What is happening? I've stopped going out.
Hina Khan Health Update
Hina Khan recently appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast 'All About Her' and talked about her cancer journey. She mentioned that her treatment was filled with hardships. During the treatment, she saw both good and bad days. She underwent chemotherapy every three weeks. The first week of chemo was very painful, but she later endured it.
Hina Khan Health Update
Hina Khan became a household name as Akshara on TV. She started her career with the TV serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. This show gave her immense popularity. After working on the show for 8 years, she left it. She has also appeared in several other serials.
Hina Khan Health Update
Besides TV serials, Hina Khan also showcased her acting skills in some films. She appeared in movies like Hacked, Unlock, Lines, Wishlist, and Shinda Shinda No Papa. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.