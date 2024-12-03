Here's how you can double your money in five years; 7 investment strategy to follow

Only four months left until the new financial year begins. Check these tips and tricks to gain good returns

Tax Saving Investments

Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is one such option where you can double your money within 5 years time

Not just tax savings

But also good returns. Investments can be made through SIPs. SIPs give good return and your money may be double in 5 years

Double your money in just 5 years

But what plans would double your money in just 5 years. Check here to know tips and tricks for high interest rate

Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund

This fund has a four-star Value Research rating, which means if you invest here, there's potential for your money to grow

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Five-star Value Research rating. 5-year annual return: ~30.31%. 3-year return: ~21.71%. ₹10,000 monthly SIP yields ₹12,90,405 in 5 years

SBI Long Term Equity Fund

Five-star Value Research rating. 5-year average annual return: 30.06%. 3-year return: 32.94% to be this much

With a monthly SIP of ~₹10,000

With a monthly SIP of ~₹10,000, your five year return can be potentially around ₹12,61,442 which would make your investment get good returns

HDFC ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Four-star Value Research rating. 5-year average annual return: 27.61%. 3-year return: 28.51%. ₹10,000 monthly SIP yields ₹11,87,946 in 5 years

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Four-star Value Research rating. 5-year average annual return: ~27.34%. 3-year return: 27.83%. ₹10,000 monthly SIP yields ~₹11,87,399 in 5 years Note- Investment of any sort is subject to market risks. Please consult your strategist before investment

