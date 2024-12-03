Here's how you can double your money in five years; 7 investment strategy to follow
Tax Saving Investments
Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is one such option where you can double your money within 5 years time
But also good returns. Investments can be made through SIPs. SIPs give good return and your money may be double in 5 years
But what plans would double your money in just 5 years. Check here to know tips and tricks for high interest rate
Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund
This fund has a four-star Value Research rating, which means if you invest here, there's potential for your money to grow
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund
Five-star Value Research rating. 5-year annual return: ~30.31%. 3-year return: ~21.71%. ₹10,000 monthly SIP yields ₹12,90,405 in 5 years
SBI Long Term Equity Fund
Five-star Value Research rating. 5-year average annual return: 30.06%. 3-year return: 32.94% to be this much
With a monthly SIP of ~₹10,000, your five year return can be potentially around ₹12,61,442 which would make your investment get good returns
HDFC ELSS Tax Saver Fund
Four-star Value Research rating. 5-year average annual return: 27.61%. 3-year return: 28.51%. ₹10,000 monthly SIP yields ₹11,87,946 in 5 years
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Fund
Four-star Value Research rating. 5-year average annual return: ~27.34%. 3-year return: 27.83%. ₹10,000 monthly SIP yields ~₹11,87,399 in 5 years
Note- Investment of any sort is subject to market risks. Please consult your strategist before investment