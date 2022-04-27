Here’s how Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are holding up after their break up

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly parted ways, breaking millions of hearts of their fans who wanted to see them tying the knot soon. However, there is an update on how the couple has been coping ever since their break up.

Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

One of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who were rumoured to be dating, have reportedly parted ways. The news about their breakup has left their fans in dismay, most of them wanting to see the ‘Shershaah’ couple to be back with each other. It is just recently that reports about their rumoured spilt started doing rounds on social media. And now, there are reports about how the ex-couple is coping with their break-up, and whether they are willing to work with each other or not. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became the ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood, soon after their first film together ‘Shershaan’. The film was based on the real-life of Kargil martyr Vikram Batra wherein Sid played Baatra’s character while Kiara was seen as his lover, Dimple Cheema.

Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

While performing the characters of a reel-life couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were rumoured to have happened to fall in love with each other in real life as well. Their pictures and videos from the film’s promotional activities were hugely adored by their fans, who were eagerly waiting for the couple to make their relationship official. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani shows off her toned legs and midriff in an eye-catching high-slit metallic silver dress

Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

However, things went south and Sidharth Malhotra and Kaira Advani reportedly called off their rumoured relationship. Now, there are reports that their break-up is not an ugly one. As per reports, the two continue to be in a cordial relationship.

Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

A Bollywoodlife report quoted a source claiming that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have fallen out of love but continue to be friends. In fact, the report also claimed that the two actors would want to work together again, if an opportunity comes their way, as they share mutual respect personally as well as professionally.

Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram