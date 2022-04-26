Kiara Advani shows off her toned legs and midriff in an eye-catching high-slit metallic silver dress

Ahead of the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Kiara Advani shares a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle, donning a metallic silver outfit.

Kiara Advani is one of the most sizzling actresses that the Hindi film industry proudly boasts of. Last seen in Shershaah, opposite her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara is a hot favourite of many Bollywood fans, especially ever since her role of ‘Preeti’ in Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Kabir Singh’. As the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, Kiara Advani shared a slew of fresh pictures donning a shimmery metallic silver dress.

Kiara Advani oozed ultra-sexy vibes in a metallic silver dress that came with a dramatic thigh-high slit and a crop top in similar fabric and colour with full sleeves. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, watch out for these films in May

The oomph factor of Kiara Advani’s shimmery looked was increased by 10 folds as she posed in front of a cramped silver foil backdrop.

The actress did not skip a chance of flaunting her toned long legs along with her midriff and sculpted back some half a dozen pictures that she has shared on her social media. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

As for the make-up, Kiara Advani’s look was kept to a minimum with nude shades. Her hair was left open with beach waves, adding more drama to her look, as she paired it with stilettoes.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, there are rumours that Kiara Advani has broken up with Sidharth Malhotra, even though their relationship was never officially confirmed by the two.

