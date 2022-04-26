Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film makes fans miss Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is out now. The Twitter review of the trailer shows fans missing Akshay Kumar in the sequel.

The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was dropped on social media on Tuesday. Also starring actors Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, the film is a standing sequel to the 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with Vidya Balan as the female protagonist.

Ever since the sequel’s announcement was made, fans had started drawing comparisons between the original film and its to-be-released sequel. And when the trailer was finally released on Tuesday, most of the fans missed actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has a strong ensemble cast comprising Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani among others, the trailer does take back one down the memory lane from when Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released.

Watch the trailer here:

Several elements from the prequel have been incorporated into the sequel that will surely bring the memories of Bhool Bhulaiyaa alive again. One particular scene in the sequel reminds one of a particular scene where Akshay Kumar tried to scare Rasika Joshi. In the sequel, the almost-similar scene is being pulled off by Kartik Aaryan.

Moreover, two famous songs – ‘Hare Ram, Hare Ram’ and ‘Aami Je Tomar’ have also been added to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. These, again, are reminders of the first film which was a major blockbuster hit.

Even though Kartik Aaryan seems to have out up a decent performance in the trailer, fans could not help but compare him with Akshay Kumar’s stellar acting. Kiara Advani too is facing a similar situation. The actress, who is playing Monjulika’ in the sequel, is being compared with Vidya Balan – the original Monjulika.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. The film, also starring actors Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji and Rakesh Kumar in important roles will hit the theatres on May 20.

Check out some of the tweets here: