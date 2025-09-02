Image Credit : instagram

Political Career and Work Front

Though not active in films, Hema Malini remains a prominent figure in Indian politics. She last appeared in the 2020 film *Shimla Mirch*, which did not perform well at the box office. Despite that, her popularity has only grown in the political arena. She began her political journey in 2003, served in the Rajya Sabha till 2009, and became the BJP's General Secretary in 2010. Since then, she has successfully contested Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and again in 2024 from Mathura, continuing her role as a dedicated public servant and leader.