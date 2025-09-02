- Home
Bollywood icon Hema Malini sold two Mumbai flats for Rs 12 crore to buy an MG M9. Her declared Rs 123.6 crore net worth comes from real estate, business ventures, and brand endorsements.
Veteran Bollywood actress and current BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, is back in the spotlight after purchasing a brand-new MG M9 luxury car. According to media reports, she sold two of her residential flats for a whopping Rs 12 crore and invested a part of the proceeds, Rs 73.83 lakh into buying the car. Known for her elegant taste and fondness for automobiles, Hema Malini’s latest purchase has once again highlighted her lavish lifestyle.
Net Worth, Assets, and Income Sources
While she has distanced herself from regular film appearances, Hema Malini continues to earn handsomely through various channels. As per her affidavit filed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she declared assets worth Rs 123.6 crore. This includes Rs 122.19 crore in total assets and Rs 1.42 crore in liabilities. Her income primarily comes from property rentals, brand endorsements, and business investments. The actress owns several high-value properties in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, and Vrindavan. She also has a notable car collection, including a Mercedes-Benz, Audi Q5, Hyundai Alcazar, and Maruti Eeco, apart from her new MG M9.
Political Career and Work Front
Though not active in films, Hema Malini remains a prominent figure in Indian politics. She last appeared in the 2020 film *Shimla Mirch*, which did not perform well at the box office. Despite that, her popularity has only grown in the political arena. She began her political journey in 2003, served in the Rajya Sabha till 2009, and became the BJP's General Secretary in 2010. Since then, she has successfully contested Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and again in 2024 from Mathura, continuing her role as a dedicated public servant and leader.