    Heart-broken by Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif got help from mother to move on; read deets

    First Published Dec 3, 2021, 1:10 PM IST
    Did you know, long back, Katrina Kaif's mother helped her move on from ex-Ranbir Kapoor after their ugly break-up in 2015
     

    Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is all set to get married to her beau URI actor Vicky Kaushal next week between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.
     

    Katrina is now all set to start a new chapter in her life, and according to the reports, she will reportedly go for a court marriage anytime today in front of close family members. According to the news, the registered marriage will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The couple will have two to three witnesses sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their union. 
     

    Today we found a throwback interview of the Bharat actress where she talked about her past relationship and how her mother helped her move on from ex-Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, Katrina and Ranbir were reportedly dating for more than 6 years, and they were also in a live-in relationship. Also Read: Katrina Kaif didn't invite her exes-Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, to her wedding? Read this
     

    However, during Jagga Jasoos, the couple broke-up; the reasons are still unknown. Many reports suggest that Ranbir's family, especially his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, was unhappy with the relationship. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rishi had shared sorrow when Ranbir had decided to move out of their home and live with Katrina.
     

    Katrina was expecting to get married to Kapoor, but everything went south, and it took a lot of time for Katrina to deal with the heartbreak. During the time, Katrina's mother came into the picture and helped her gather the courage to move on.
     

    Two years, back Katrina shared her mother's advice that she gave the actress when she was at her lowest. Katrina shared how her mom convinced her that she is not alone handling heartbreak and overcoming it. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kaif said it was her lowest was something her mom told that 'Numerous girls and women go through the same thing, you feel you are alone but you are not'. 
     

    Katrina said that she had to rebuild herself after getting heartbroken and took full accountability for her part in the equation. "I could and should have done better. And trust that the parts that I was not responsible for were not my problem," the actress said in an interview.
     

