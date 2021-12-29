  • Facebook
    Is Kim Kardashian getting serious about Pete Davidson? Or is it 'too soon'? Read deets

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 12:54 PM IST
    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly enjoying the 'early stage' of her relationship with Pete Davidson; are they getting serious about each other? Read this

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly getting close day by day. Davidson and his mother were reportedly seen at the Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas party. However, there were no pictures of him from the party, but fans and social media users spotted Pete Davidson's mother in one of the videos shared by the Kardashian member. 
     

    According to a US Weekly report, things between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are moving ahead quickly. They are headed in a positive direction as the duo may be bringing serious about each other.
     

    According to a source, the mother of four is enjoying the starting stage of her romance/relationship with Pete Davidson. The source close to Kim said that they enjoy their time together and see where things go right now.
     

    The source also mentioned that Kim is not in a hurry to take any significant steps in the relationship with Pete and become serious. However, both look like they like each other. 

    Kardashian and Davidson's relationship rumours started after they were spotted the Halloween weekend in October. Later, the Kim and Pete were spotted on multiple outings in New York City and LA. Kim has reportedly gone to Pete in his hometown, Staten Island. 
     

    For New Year's Eve, it is reported that Kim will be joining Pete in Miami. Pete will be busy hosting a special evening with pop star Miley Cyrus called Miley's New Year's Eve Party on December 31, streaming on NBC. Also Read: Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged

     

    Kim Kardashian recently shared videos where she is seen flaunting gifts that her mother Kris Jenner gave to Kardashian-Jenner kids on Christmas. Kim showed her fans some brand-new electric MOKE cars in various colours, including pink, yellow, orange, and more. Also Read: Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out

