Warner Bros. revealed the new Harry Potter series is titled 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' and will release globally on HBO Max on Christmas Day. A first teaser shows the new cast and key characters like Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Harry Potter Series Title and Teaser Unveiled

Just days after teasing fans with the first look images, Warner Bros. Discovery has now unveiled the title, first teaser, and release date of its much-awaited Harry Potter series. According to Deadline, the announcement was made at a special event in London during the launch of HBO Max in the country. The series is titled 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,' similar to the first film's title outside the United States. It is set to release globally on HBO Max on Christmas Day this year.

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The two-minute-nine second teaser gives a glimpse of key characters including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco, Snape, and Hagrid. It shows Harry being bullied at school before discovering the magical world. In one moment, Hagrid tells him, "Your parents were the bravest, kindest people I've ever met ... they stood up for what they think is right. ... Next time I see you will be in Hogwarts." Ollivander also tells Harry, "Mr. Potter, I think we can expect great things from you." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Potter (@harrypotter)

Meet the New Cast

Earlier, HBO shared the first image of Harry Potter, played by Dominic McLaughlin, wearing his Gryffindor cloak and heading toward a Quidditch pitch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Potter (@harrypotter)

The series features a new cast including Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. It also stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid, among others.

Behind the Scenes

The show is written by Francesca Gardiner and directed by Mark Mylod. It is based on J.K. Rowling's popular book series and is backed by a team of experienced producers.

Where to Watch

The series will be available to stream on HBO Max in multiple countries, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Italy.(ANI)