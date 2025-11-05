- Home
The first reviews of Haq have been released, and industry veterans have praised the drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi as "brave, bold, and important!"
Is Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Film Worth Watching?
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's forthcoming film, Haq, wowed the industry during its pre-release screening. Many stars in attendance praised the film's bravery in tackling a socially contentious story with depth and emotional heft. Viewers praised Yami and Emraan's outstanding performances, as well as the compelling plot.
What Did Industry Heavyweights Say About Haq?
Following the screening, noted filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta, who was struck by the film's boldness and storytelling integrity, termed it "brave, bold, and important" and stated, "Everyone should go and watch it."
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal was impressed with the film's relevancy, saying, “The film speaks about something that should have been spoken decades ago, and Suparn has done it so beautifully.”
Meanwhile, Nikhil Dwivedi appreciated the film's effect, stating, "HAQ is fantastic!" Very intense and poignant film. It must be observed. “Do not miss it.” Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap praised Yami Gautam's performance, saying, "Yami has delivered her best monologue, and Suparn has directed it exceptionally." It's intense, passionate, and well executed."
Sumit Arora, a screenwriter who has funded socially significant movies including The Family Man and Jawan, described the film as urgent and riveting. He stated, "It's engaging, socially relevant, and full of powerful performances." Yami and Emraan are in fine form, and the story keeps you hooked from beginning to end."
Casting director Veer Panchal urged fans to see the film in cinemas, stating, "This film will find love everywhere, but it must be seen in theatres so that more cinema like this is made."
Acting coach and director Atul Mongia praised the film's societal relevance, saying, "This picture is necessary. I'm so delighted a film like this has been made—we need this cinema," while director-producer Honey Trehan highlighted the film's broader relevance, stating, "It's a very, very essential film for our country and society." Beautifully written and directed.
More about Haq.
Haq, produced by Junglee Pictures in partnership with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, is set for release on November 7, 2025. The film, directed by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, also stars talented actors Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady, and marks Vartika Singh's debut in a pivotal, plot-twisting role.