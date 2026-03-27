Happy Raj Review: GV Prakash's Romantic Comedy Treat, Hit or Miss? Read On
GV Prakash Kumar, George Maryan, and Gouri Priya's new film 'Happy Raj' has hit theatres today. Directed by Maria Raja Ilanchezhiyan, here's our take on whether this comedy works.
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Happy Raj Story
The hero, Anandhraj (GV Prakash), is nicknamed 'Kudhira Mutta Paiyan' because of his short father. Believing women reject him for this, he moves to Bengaluru to find love. There, he falls for Kavya (Sri Gouri Priya), a millionaire's daughter. When their families meet, a big ego clash over money and status erupts. The story is all about whether the couple gets together despite the pride-fuelled fight.
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Happy Raj Review
George Maryan is the real star here, playing a dignified teacher and a loving father perfectly. 90s heartthrob Abbas makes a stylish comeback as an elite, arrogant dad. GV Prakash does his job well with comedy and dance, supporting George Maryan in emotional scenes. Sri Gouri Priya, who was great in 'Lover', has a smaller role here and could have been more expressive.
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Plus and Minus
What works? Justin Prabhakaran's music is the soul of the film. The second half's comedy, especially the father-son scenes, is a total riot. What doesn't? The first half is slow and takes too long to get going. Some jokes feel dated and don't land well, and the heroine's character isn't given much importance.
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Happy Raj Review
Director Maria Raja Ilanchezhiyan tells a simple story with all the commercial 'masala'. The climax gives a nice emotional touch, making the film feel complete. While there are some double-meaning jokes, they are just for laughs. 'Happy Raj' starts slow but picks up pace brilliantly in the second half. It's a perfect watch for a fun time with family or friends. If you enjoy father-son comedies, this film will definitely make you happy!
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