Happy birthday John Abraham: Actor shares romantic photos with wife Priya Runchal as he turns 49

Bollywood actor John Abraham has turned 49 today. The actor has celebrated his happy day with his wife. Check out all the photos from his birthday bash here. The actor is known for his action packed movies.



John Abraham turned 49 today. The actor celebrated his special day on social media by posting a series of photos with his wife Priya Runchal. One of the photos also showed his cute pet. In the other photos, John and Priya were seen getting cosy with one another. The photos were from their date night.



The picture has come post-John made a comeback on social media with the teaser of his next movie. He had previously in his posts had spoken about the promotions of the film. John's film Attack shall release on January 28, 2022. Sharing the teaser of the film on social media, he had written, "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier! Teaser out now. Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28."

The movie is set to release on January 28 and also has Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Previously during an interview with Mid-Day, John had said that Priya was an investment banker by profession and never cared for the media craze. John had also said that this was the way he had liked her. Also read: Besides John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and many others have had deleted their Instagram posts

