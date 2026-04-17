In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Hansika candidly addressed the spotlight on her personal life. "They sought clickbait and got it. They wanted headlines; they got them. I've never clarified it, and I won't, since it doesn't matter to me. That's OK. I don't have any regrets. "It's better to get off the wrong train than to suffer," she explained.

The actor added that she is in a better emotional space following the separation, choosing to focus on her well-being rather than public perception.