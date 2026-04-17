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Hansika Motwani Opens Up on Divorce from Sohael Khaturiya: “Better to Get Off the Wrong Train”
Actress Hansika Motwani has spoken up about her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya. She stated that she is in a better emotional state and appreciative of her family's support during this sensitive time.
Hansika Motwani on Divorce from Sohael Khaturiya
Actress Hansika Motwani has addressed her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya for the first time, a month after the pair legally split up. While their split sparked widespread public interest, the actress has made it clear she has no intention of indulging in conjecture.
Hansika Motwani on Divorce from Sohael Khaturiya
Hansika and Sohael were given a divorce by mutual consent on March 11 in a family court in Bandra, Mumbai.
Hansika Motwani breaks quiet over her divorce.
In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Hansika candidly addressed the spotlight on her personal life. "They sought clickbait and got it. They wanted headlines; they got them. I've never clarified it, and I won't, since it doesn't matter to me. That's OK. I don't have any regrets. "It's better to get off the wrong train than to suffer," she explained.
The actor added that she is in a better emotional space following the separation, choosing to focus on her well-being rather than public perception.
Hansika on Choosing Privacy
Hansika reiterated her position, stating that the circumstances of the split will stay secret. According to her, such topics should be left between the parties concerned.
She also expressed gratitude to her family, particularly her mother and brother, for their unwavering support during the time. Following the divorce, Hansika travelled to Japan with her family to rest and reset.
Hansika and Sohael married in December 2022 at Mundota Fort and Palace in a spectacular wedding. Their wedding was later filmed for the 2023 Jio Hotstar serial Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama.
Hanika's latest work
Hansika most recently appeared in the 2024 film Guardian, directed by Sabari and Guru Saravanan. Audiences and critics gave the film mixed reviews. She has served as a judge on the Telugu dance show Dhee Celebrity Special 2 and is expected to participate in the forthcoming Telugu film Nasha.
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