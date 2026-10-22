Titans X Review: Malayalam comic fantasy thriller starring Jayasurya and Vinayakan, premiered in cinemas on October 22, 2026. Prince Joy directed the picture, which also stars Nihal Nizam, Baby Jean, Sunny Wayne, Indrans, and Suresh Krishna.

After the film's debut, people began sharing their initial reactions on social media. Moviegoers sometimes use X (previously Twitter) to post reactions after early screenings, which can indicate how a new film is being received. Here are some of the initial crowd reactions to Titans.

These responses represent the perspectives of individual viewers who have seen the film. They may not reflect the overall audience response, which will become clearer as more people see Titans in cinemas.

Titans: Story and Setting

Titans follows Antony Yakuza and his flatmate, Anwar, as they take on one more task in Fort Kochi in hopes of gaining recognition. Their plans take an unexpected turn when Rejimon, the getaway driver, reveals that he has his own motive.

What starts as a simple procedure turns into a predicament that blends crime, intrigue, and imagination. The novel focuses on the issues that develop when the three individuals' agendas and intents clash. The film blends humour with fantasy-thriller elements, with Fort Kochi as the backdrop for the events involving Antony, Anwar, and Rejimon.

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Titans: Cast and Crew

Titans features Jayasurya and Vinayakan in prominent roles. Nihal Nizam, Baby Jean, Sunny Wayne, Indrans, and Suresh Krishna also appear in the movie. Prince Joy directed the project, while James Sebastian wrote the script. Midhun Manuel Thomas, Irshad M Hassan, and Pradeep CS produced the film.

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Vishnu Sarma handled cinematography, while Shameer Muhammed is in charge of editing. Muthu wrote the words, while Dawn Vincent created the music. Arun Venjaramoodu is the production designer, with Mahesh Piravom serving as art director.

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Sunil Singh, Sreejith Ghilli, and Sajith P Y serve as executive producers, while Robin Varghese is a line producer and Prashant Narayanan is the production controller. Siji Thomas Noble designed the costumes, while Ronex Xavier did the makeup. Kishan Mohan worked on sound design, while Rajakrishnan M R handled sound mixing.

Sapthaa Vision is credited with colour work, with Madheswaran S acting as colourist. Vishakh Babu is the VFX director. Mindstein Studios, PhantomFX, and Pictorial FX collaborated on the visual effects. Phoenix Prabhu did the combat choreography, while Yellowtooths handled the film's design. Magic Frames Release is distributing the film.