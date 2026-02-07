- Home
- Entertainment
- Govinda’s Manager Busts Bankruptcy Claims, Marriage Buzz and Career Setback Talk; Read On
Govinda’s Manager Busts Bankruptcy Claims, Marriage Buzz and Career Setback Talk; Read On
Amid swirling rumors of bankruptcy, marital discord, and career struggles, Govinda’s manager has broken the silence, dismissing speculation and clarifying the actor’s financial stability, personal life, and current professional commitments in public.
Govinda in the news amidst rumors
Actor Govinda's been in the news over his life. Social media rumors claimed he's broke and jobless, shocking fans. His manager, Shashi Sinha, has now responded to these claims.
Has Govinda gone bankrupt?
Manager told ANI bankruptcy claims are false. 'He owns cars. A taxi ride means nothing.' He blames social media.
The truth behind Govinda's viral video
A viral video showed Govinda in a taxi, sparking money trouble rumors. His manager said, 'A taxi ride doesn't make you poor. People are just making things up.' He says Govinda's lifestyle is unchanged.
What did the manager say about Govinda performing at school events?
Performing at small events isn't desperation, says his manager. 'It's his job. It doesn't mean he's broke. He has a family to support.'
On Govinda's personal life and upcoming projects
His manager says Govinda still gets film offers but rejects them over scripts. 'A big announcement is coming soon.' On marriage rumors: 'There's no truth to it. Just talk.'
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.