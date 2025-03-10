Govinda talks about how Bollywood conspired against him; here's what he said

Actor Govinda recently spoke out about his acting career, claiming that the Hindi cinema business colluded against him because they were unhappy with his presence.

Richa Barua
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Govinda, an actor, has been out of the film industry for some time. During a recent visit on actor Mukesh Khanna's YouTube channel, Govinda said Bollywood plotted against him.

"I went through a defamation phase, and it was pre-planned. They wanted to remove me from the industry. I understood that these were all educated people, and I, an uneducated outsider, had entered their space. So they started playing games with me. I can't take their names because I am still surviving because of the work I did in the industry," shared the actor.


Govinda then claimed that there were instances when guys with firearms were apprehended outside his house.

During the same chat, the actor said that at one time in his career, he rejected down Rs 100 crore projects because he didn't feel connected to them. "When they were writing that I didn’t have work, I had actually turned down films worth Rs 100 crore. I would look in the mirror and slap myself for refusing that money. I told myself, ‘You have gone mad; you could have financed yourself with that money.’ The films had the same kind of roles that are working well these days."

On the job front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, which failed to connect with audiences. 

