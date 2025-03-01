Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's divorce UPDATE: Is the couple living separately? Read the TRUTH

Sunita Ahuja tells the truth about why she and Govinda chose to live apart, revealing the true motivation for their decision.

Bollywood actor Govinda's probable divorce from his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has been the subject of rumours. Sunita reportedly sent Govinda a divorce notice six months ago, but the pair has now reconciled, according to the actor's lawyer. Amidst the rumours, a video of Sunita went viral on social media, in which she boldly states that no one can separate her from Govinda.

Sunita said in an interview with Hindi Rush that she and Govinda were living apart. She also stated that she had been spending her birthday alone for the last 12 years, which fanned rumours about problems in their marriage. Sunita is now seen in the viral video explaining why they live separately.

In the video, Sunita states, “Alag-alag rehte hain matlab jab unhone politics join kiya tha tab meri beti jawaan ho rahi thi, toh saare karyakarta ghar par aate the. Ab jawaan beti hai, hum hain, hum shorts pehen ke ghar mein ghoomte hain, toh isliye humne saamne office le liya tha. Humko, mujhe aur Govinda ko is duniya mein agar koi alag kar de, kisi ka mai ka laal toh saamne aa jaye." 

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. Tina, the couple's daughter, was born in 1988, and Yashvardhan is their son. Sunita frequently posts photos of Govinda and their children on social media, highlighting their tight family ties.
 

 

Earlier this week, various media sources suggested that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja had chosen to split up due to incessant arguments and different lifestyles. It was also said that Govinda's developing attraction to a 30-year-old Marathi actress played a significant role in their apparent breakup. On the other hand, his team refused to accept any unsubstantiated supposition.

