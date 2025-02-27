Govinda once wanted to marry Neelam Kothari instead of Sunita?Actor's past romance resurface amid divorce buzz

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s divorce rumors have brought back talks about his past with Neelam Kothari. Many wonder if he almost marrie

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 1:57 PM IST

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has been making headlines, with rumors of their divorce sparking widespread speculation. Adding fuel to the fire, Sunita’s recent remarks about infidelity have led fans to revisit Govinda’s past relationships. While whispers of an alleged romance between Govinda and Rani Mukerji circulated in the ’90s, another name that often comes up is Neelam Kothari. Many wonder if there was ever something more between them.

article_image2

Govinda first met Neelam Kothari in 1986 when he entered the Bollywood industry, and he was immediately captivated by her beauty and charm. In an old interview, he openly admitted to being smitten by her and even confessed to calling off his engagement with Sunita at the time. Govinda reportedly admired Neelam so much that he wished Sunita would adopt traits similar to hers, which naturally caused tension in their relationship.


 

 

article_image3

Despite his admiration for Neelam, things took a different turn when Sunita reached out to him after their brief breakup. She persuaded him to reconsider, and eventually, Govinda chose to marry her. Looking back, he admitted that had Sunita not approached him, he might have married Neelam instead. However, whether Neelam reciprocated his feelings or if it was a one-sided infatuation remains unclear.

 

article_image4

While Govinda and Sunita have been together for 37 years, their marriage is once again under scrutiny. With Sunita's recent comments hinting at trouble in their relationship, fans continue to speculate about Govinda’s past and whether history is repeating itself. However, neither Govinda nor Neelam has ever spoken about any lingering feelings, leaving their past as a nostalgic chapter in Bollywood’s love stories.

