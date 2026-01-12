- Home
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony kicks off at 6:30 a.m. (IST) on January 12 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and will be broadcast live in India on JioHotstar.
Golden Globes 2026 Nominations Full List
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be place on January 12th, with the ceremony starting at 6.30 a.m IST. Nikki Glaser, a comedian, returns to host the gala for the second year in a row after being the event's first female host in 2025.
In the film race, One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, received the most nominations. It is joined in the top categories by Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, and Josh Safdie's table-tennis drama Marty Supreme, which stars Timothee Chalamet.
On television, candidates include Netflix's compelling drama Adolescence and the Hollywood parody The Studio.
A podcast category has been included for the first time, with nominees drawn from the world's most-streamed shows. The shortlist includes Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, and SmartLess.
The full list of nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards is below.
Best Television Series - Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Film
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Female Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Britt Lower (Severance)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Helen Mirren (Mobland)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Best Male Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Mark Ruffalo (Task)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Best Female Actor In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Male Actor In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Female Actor In A Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Film
Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)
Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Best Male Actor In Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Film
Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)
Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Best Supporting Female Actor On Television
Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)
Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Male Actor On Television
Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
Tramell Tillman (Severance)
Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Best Stand-Up Comedy On Television
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Kart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First
Best Film - Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Film - Musical Or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Female Actor In A Film - Drama
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)
Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Best Male Actor In A Film - Drama
Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Best Female Actor In A Film - Musical Or Comedy
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Male Actor In A Film - Musical Or Comedy
Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Best Film - Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Film - Non-English Language
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Female Actor In A Supporting Role In A Film
Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
Inga Ibsdoller Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Male Actor In A Supporting Role In A Film
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)
Best Director - Film
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Ryan Cooglers (Sinners)
Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)
Best Screenplay - Film
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Chloe Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell (Hamnet)
Best Original Score - Film
Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)
Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
Kangding Ray (Sirat)
Max Richter (Hamnet)
Hans Zimmer (F1)
Best Original Song - Film
Dream As One (Avatar: Fire and Ash) by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
Golden (Kpop Demon Hunters) by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick
I Lied To You (Sinners) by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
No Place Like Home (Wicked: For Good) by Stephen Schwartz
The Girl In The Bubble (Wicked: For Good) by Stephen Schwartz
Train Dreams (Train Dreams) by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Cecil B DeMille Award
Helen Mirren
Carol Burnett Award
Sarah Jessica Parker
