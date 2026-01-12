The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be place on January 12th, with the ceremony starting at 6.30 a.m IST. Nikki Glaser, a comedian, returns to host the gala for the second year in a row after being the event's first female host in 2025.

In the film race, One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, received the most nominations. It is joined in the top categories by Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, and Josh Safdie's table-tennis drama Marty Supreme, which stars Timothee Chalamet.