Godzilla Minus One to Schindler’s List: Top 5 Netflix movies you must watch

The Forty-Year-Old Version, Godzilla Minus One, His House, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and Schindler’s List—each unique in genre, tone, and purpose. From personal reinvention and historical allegory to psychological horror, stop-motion adventure, and harrowing historical drama, these films showcase the depth and versatility of cinematic storytelling. Whether through humor, suspense, animation, or raw realism, they offer compelling narratives that resonate deeply with audiences, making them significant works in their respective categories. Let's see the full list here

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) Radha Blank’s semi-autobiographical debut film The Forty-Year-Old Version is a sharp, heartfelt dramedy about artistic reinvention and self-acceptance. The story follows Radha, a struggling New York playwright approaching 40, who feels creatively stifled by the predominantly white theater industry. Frustrated with the lack of opportunities and the compromises she must make to have her voice heard, she turns to hip-hop, reinventing herself as a rapper under the name RadhaMUSPrime. Shot in striking black-and-white, the film blends humor, social critique, and raw vulnerability as it explores themes of artistic authenticity, aging, and racial identity in the creative world. Blank’s performance is refreshingly honest, balancing humor with emotional depth, while the film’s stylistic choices pay homage to classic New York indie cinema. The movie critiques the tokenization of Black artists and the industry's resistance to genuine, unfiltered perspectives. Through Radha’s journey, the film highlights the struggles of staying true to oneself in a world that often demands conformity. With a unique blend of satire and sincerity, The Forty-Year-Old Version resonates as a powerful story of self-discovery and perseverance, celebrating the importance of embracing one's voice, even when the world isn't quite ready for it.

Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Godzilla Minus One (2023) Godzilla Minus One is a critically acclaimed reimagining of Japan’s most iconic monster, blending historical drama with kaiju spectacle. Set in the immediate aftermath of World War II, the film follows Kōichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot haunted by survivor’s guilt. Japan, already devastated by war, faces an even greater threat when Godzilla emerges, leaving destruction in its wake. Unlike previous incarnations of the monster, this version of Godzilla symbolizes both a literal and metaphorical force of annihilation, embodying the lingering traumas of war and the nation's struggle to rebuild. Director Takashi Yamazaki crafts a deeply emotional story, focusing on Shikishima’s personal redemption as he attempts to protect those around him. The film’s special effects, despite a modest budget, are remarkably polished, delivering breathtaking action sequences and an imposing, terrifying version of Godzilla. Thematically, Godzilla Minus One critiques militarism, survivor's guilt, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming destruction. It returns the franchise to its roots, using Godzilla as a powerful allegory for post-war fears. With a gripping narrative, stunning visuals, and emotional depth, the film stands out as one of the best entries in the long-running kaiju series.

His House

His House (2020) Remi Weekes' His House is a psychological horror film that blends supernatural terror with a poignant refugee story. It follows Bol and Rial, a Sudanese couple seeking asylum in the UK after fleeing war. They are placed in a run-down house and given strict rules while awaiting approval to stay. However, their new home is haunted by a malevolent presence, which seems tied to their past. As eerie events escalate, it becomes clear that the ghosts in the house are not just supernatural but manifestations of their trauma, grief, and survivor’s guilt. The film cleverly uses horror to explore the psychological toll of displacement and the sacrifices made to survive. Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku deliver powerful performances, grounding the supernatural elements in deep emotional realism. The film subverts traditional haunted house tropes by making the horror deeply personal and tied to the characters’ experiences. With its chilling atmosphere, sharp social commentary, and psychological depth, His House is more than just a scary movie—it’s a haunting exploration of the immigrant experience, forcing audiences to confront the horrors of loss, cultural alienation, and the weight of an unresolved past.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024) Aardman Animations' Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl marks the return of the beloved claymation duo in a thrilling mystery adventure. This time, Wallace, the eccentric inventor, and his loyal, silent canine Gromit find themselves up against a formidable old foe—Feathers McGraw, the cunning, villainous penguin from The Wrong Trousers. Now disguised as a chicken, Feathers McGraw resurfaces, seeking revenge on Wallace and Gromit. The film follows the duo as they navigate elaborate schemes, high-stakes chases, and Wallace’s latest outlandish invention, which, as expected, goes hilariously awry. Staying true to the franchise’s signature charm, the film blends witty humor, inventive animation, and thrilling action sequences. Aardman’s stop-motion craftsmanship shines, capturing every intricate detail with their signature warmth and expressiveness. The film’s story is packed with clever callbacks for longtime fans while remaining accessible to new audiences. Beneath its comedic exterior, it also explores themes of redemption, rivalry, and the consequences of past actions. With a mix of slapstick humor, inventive storytelling, and a nostalgic return of a classic antagonist, Vengeance Most Fowl proves that Wallace and Gromit’s adventures remain as delightful and entertaining as ever.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Schindler’s List (1993) Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List is one of the most powerful films about the Holocaust, telling the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved over 1,000 Jews during World War II. Played by Liam Neeson, Schindler starts as a war profiteer, seeking to capitalize on the Nazi occupation of Poland. However, as he witnesses the brutality of the Holocaust—especially through the atrocities committed by SS officer Amon Göth (Ralph Fiennes)—he undergoes a transformation. Using his factory as a cover, Schindler employs Jewish workers to save them from concentration camps. Shot in stark black-and-white, the film’s cinematography heightens its emotional impact, with only a single instance of color: the haunting image of a girl in a red coat. The performances are deeply moving, particularly Neeson’s portrayal of Schindler’s moral awakening and Ben Kingsley’s dignified role as his Jewish accountant, Itzhak Stern. The film does not shy away from depicting the horrors of the Holocaust, making it a harrowing but essential watch. With its deeply affecting narrative, historical significance, and masterful direction, Schindler’s List remains a cinematic masterpiece and one of the most important films ever made about human resilience and morality

