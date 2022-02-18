  • Facebook
    Gehraiyaan to Rocket Boys: 7 binge-worthy shows, films released in February

    As we hit the weekend, you should check out the following list of all Indian shows and films released in February, so that you can make a better choice of what to binge on.

    The Great Indian Murder: Produced by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, The Great Indian Murder is a power-packed murder mystery based on a novel titled Six Suspects. While the show has been helmed by critically-acclaimed Tigmanshu Dhulia, it stars a lineup of bigwigs like Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam and Raghubir Yadav, among others, in important roles. A spoiled brat gets murdered, leading to an investigation by the CBI. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Rocket Boys: Streaming on Sony Liv, Rocket Boys chronicles the journey of two of India's greatest scientists who took Indian space adventure to new heights - Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J Bhabha. The storyline follows the life of the great minds and stars popular faces like Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Rajit Kapoor, Regina Cassandra and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles.
     

    Mahaan: The next in the binge-list for this weekend is Mahaan, a unique father-son drama starring Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. The film released on Amazon Prime Video has been in the news majorly for being the digital debut of the southern star Vikram. The action thriller has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is being touted as a normal revenge action drama with a distinct screenplay.
     

    Detective Boomrah: With a storyline and plot rarely heard of before, Detective Boomrah is sci-fi web series full of thrill and mystery. Directed by Sudhanshu Rai, who has also played the lead role, Detective Boomrah’s first season – case of the missing man – is a hunt for a mysterious man who appeared in a locked room and then jumped to vanish into thin air. The events that follow would take you back and forth in time and the show is streaming on MX Player.
     

    Gehraiyaan: The film, which marks the OTT debut of Bollywood reigning sensation Deepika Padukone and stars other popular faces like Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is a twisted tale of complex relationships. One of the most anticipated releases of the year, the Shakun Batra-directed flick touches upon the subject of infidelity. It has been released on Amazon Prime Video. 

    Loop Lapeta: A remake of popular German experimental thriller film Run Lola Run, which was released in 1998, Loop Lapeta is a Netflix Original starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, who play the characters of Savi and Satya, respectively. 50 minutes, 50 lakh and one dumb boyfriend – this sums up the plot of Loop Lapeta, which thrives on a ‘cycle of life’. The trailer shows Satya being shot dead in one sequence while he is alive in the next, suggesting at an intriguing storyline. The film has been directed by Aakash Bhatia.
     

    Raktanchal 2: Also streaming on MX Player this February is the second season of Rakthanchal, a saga full of gang wars and vengeance. Starring Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer and Soundarya Sharma, among others, Raktanchal 2 has been given a political twist, with promos suggesting that it’s all about political confrontations this time. The story is set in Purvanchal, which has been a hotbed for many political mafias. 
     

