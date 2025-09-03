Image Credit : Instagram

Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar, are celebrating a beautiful new chapter in their lives as they welcome their second child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news with fans on Wednesday, September 3, revealing that their little one was born on September 1, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar and Zaid posted a heartfelt announcement note, full of love and gratitude. It read, "Bismillah hir rahmaan nir raheem... Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on Sept 1, 2025."

They added, "Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our bloated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar."