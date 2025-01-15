Game Changer box office report: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's movie earns Rs 100 crore in 5 days

Ram Charan and filmmaker Shankar's Game Changer has finally made Rs 100 crore nett in India. The film has received mixed reactions from reviewers and spectators alike.

Director Shankar's Game Changer was launched in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi - amid high expectations. Since the first day, the film has received mixed reviews.

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, Game Changer made Rs 10 crore nett at the domestic box office. The Day 5 collection is somewhat higher than Day 4's. In five days, the political thriller grossed Rs 106.15 crore nett in India.