Game Changer box office report: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's movie earns Rs 100 crore in 5 days
Ram Charan and filmmaker Shankar's Game Changer has finally made Rs 100 crore nett in India. The film has received mixed reactions from reviewers and spectators alike.
Ram Charan and filmmaker Shankar's Game Changer are doing relatively well internationally at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the political thriller made Rs 100 crore nett at the domestic movie office. On Sankranti, the film earned an additional Rs 10 crore. Game Changer opened in cinemas on January 10.
Director Shankar's Game Changer was launched in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi - amid high expectations. Since the first day, the film has received mixed reviews.
According to the tracking website Sacnilk, Game Changer made Rs 10 crore nett at the domestic box office. The Day 5 collection is somewhat higher than Day 4's. In five days, the political thriller grossed Rs 106.15 crore nett in India.
Check out the day-by-day breakdown of Game Changers in India (nett):
Day 1: Rs 51 crore
Day 2: Rs 21.6 crore
Day 3: Rs 15.9 crore
Day 4: Rs 7.65 crore
Day 5: Rs 10 crore
Total: Rs 106.15 crore
With the Sankranti holiday on January 14, Game Changer saw increased numbers. Because of the longer holiday season, the collection may go upward until Sunday. On January 14, the Telugu version had a total occupancy rate of 36.15 percent in India.
Shankar directed Game Changer, which Karthik Subbaraj wrote. Ram Charan stars in the political thriller, which deals with corruption, illicit mining, and other social concerns, as both father Appanna and son Ram Nandan.
Aside from Charan, the film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, and numerous more in key parts. Sri Venkateswara Creations produced the film on a massive budget of Rs 450 crore.