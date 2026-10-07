Virat Kohli has strongly denied a viral claim that he was allegedly paid Rs 5 crore for visiting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, calling it "completely false" and stating the visits are based on personal faith.

Former India captain Virat Kohli has strongly denied a viral claim that he was allegedly paid Rs 5 crore for visiting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, calling the allegation “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.” The claim has surfaced on social media, alleging that Kohli received the payment for his visit to Premanand Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram. However, no verified evidence has emerged to substantiate the claim.

Spokesperson Issues Official Statement

Kohli’s spokesperson has now issued an official statement rejecting the claim and clarified that the cricketer’s visits to Premanand Maharaj are based on his personal faith. "We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect," the statement said.

"Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji.We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly," the statement added.

Kohli’s association with Premanand Maharaj has been public, with the cricketer and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, meeting the spiritual leader on multiple occasions.

Kohli's Cricket Career at a Glance

On the cricket front, Kohli has represented India in 123 Tests, 317 ODIs and 125 T20Is. The right-handed batter has scored 9,230 runs in Tests at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. In ODIs, Kohli has amassed 15,109 runs at an average of 58.78, with 55 centuries and 79 fifties. In T20Is, he scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69, including one century and 38 fifties. (ANI)