(Pictures) Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see

Esha Gupta shows off her curvaceous body in her latest Instagram posts; take a look



Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has always tried to do something new to win the hearts of her social media followers and fans. A few hours ago, she shared some bold pictures on the occasion of Valentine's day.



In the pictures, Esha Gupta is wearing a rust colour deep neck gown in which she looks super sexy. While sharing the photos, the actress has wished her fans Valentine's Day. Esha captioned the photo, "Love always... Valentine's Day.''



Esha Gupta has shared some of her erotic pictures, which raised the temperature of social media even more. She kept her hair open, which looked stunning.



The actress looks like a dream in the revealing outfit flaunting her curvaceous body in the pictures.



Esha looks beautiful in flawless makeup. This year she celebrated New Year's eve with her handsome Spanish boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar. The couple sealed their special moment with a kiss.