    (Pictures) Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    Esha Gupta shows off her curvaceous body in her latest Instagram posts; take a look
     

    Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has always tried to do something new to win the hearts of her social media followers and fans. A few hours ago, she shared some bold pictures on the occasion of  Valentine's day. 
     

    Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see RCB

    In the pictures, Esha Gupta is wearing a rust colour deep neck gown in which she looks super sexy. While sharing the photos, the actress has wished her fans Valentine's Day. Esha captioned the photo, "Love always... Valentine's Day.''
     

    Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see RCB

     Esha Gupta has shared some of her erotic pictures, which raised the temperature of social media even more. She kept her hair open, which looked stunning.
     

    Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see RCB

    The actress looks like a dream in the revealing outfit flaunting her curvaceous body in the pictures.
     

    Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see RCB

    Esha looks beautiful in flawless makeup. This year she celebrated New Year's eve with her handsome Spanish boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar. The couple sealed their special moment with a kiss. 

    Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see RCB

    Esha Gupta expressed her joy about the moment by saying, "2022 from mine to you." Esha and Manuel enjoying their quality time, shared their moment with their fans. Esha was seen in a stunning strappy corset dress copper in colour. On the other hand, Manuel looked dapper in a black tuxedo suit with a black bow tie.
     

