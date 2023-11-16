Farhan Akhtar, Shibani send heartwarming message to David Beckham; share pictures with football legend

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja orchestrated a glittering affair as they hosted a high-profile gathering, featuring stars like David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar.

Star-Studded Bash: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a glamorous party attended by celebrities such as David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and others.

Anand Ahuja highlighted India's achievement, making it to the fourth ODI World Cup Finals, while expressing gratitude to Arjun Kapoor for enhancing the viewing experience during the party.

World Cup Semifinal Viewing: The party featured a television broadcast of the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal match that took place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

Thrilling Moments: The entire country was on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the results of the intense India vs New Zealand semifinal match.

Celebrity Guests: Notable personalities in attendance included David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Sanjay Kapoor, all captured in photos shared by Anand Ahuja on Instagram.

Anand Ahuja thanked Arjun Kapoor for ensuring a large TV was set up at the party, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the thrilling moments of the cricket match.

Anand Ahuja emphasized the unifying power of sports, describing it as a 'vision' of how the game brings people together.

The guests, including Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, were visibly absorbed in the match, reflecting the excitement and tension of the World Cup semifinal.

Anand Ahuja expressed joy over India's triumph in the semifinals and praised the Indian cricket team for securing a spot in the ODI World Cup Finals.