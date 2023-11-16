Farhan Akhtar, Shibani send heartwarming message to David Beckham; share pictures with football legend

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja orchestrated a glittering affair as they hosted a high-profile gathering, featuring stars like David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Star-Studded Bash: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a glamorous party attended by celebrities such as David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and others.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Anand Ahuja highlighted India's achievement, making it to the fourth ODI World Cup Finals, while expressing gratitude to Arjun Kapoor for enhancing the viewing experience during the party.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    World Cup Semifinal Viewing: The party featured a television broadcast of the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal match that took place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Thrilling Moments: The entire country was on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the results of the intense India vs New Zealand semifinal match.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Celebrity Guests: Notable personalities in attendance included David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Sanjay Kapoor, all captured in photos shared by Anand Ahuja on Instagram.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Anand Ahuja thanked Arjun Kapoor for ensuring a large TV was set up at the party, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the thrilling moments of the cricket match.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Anand Ahuja emphasized the unifying power of sports, describing it as a 'vision' of how the game brings people together.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The guests, including Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, were visibly absorbed in the match, reflecting the excitement and tension of the World Cup semifinal.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Anand Ahuja expressed joy over India's triumph in the semifinals and praised the Indian cricket team for securing a spot in the ODI World Cup Finals.

