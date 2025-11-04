- Home
Enjoying the chill in the air? Watch these 7 heartfelt movies from ‘Pride and Prejudice’ to ‘Holiday’ for a warm, cozy autumn evening. Check the full list here now
Autumn Movies
As the crisp autumn breeze drifts in, there’s no better time to curl up under a blanket with a cup of cocoa and a heartwarming film. Here are 7 soulful movies that’ll make your cozy evenings even more comforting this season.
Little Women (2019)
Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic radiates warmth, love, and family ties. With stunning visuals and emotional depth, it beautifully captures sisterhood and self-discovery amid snow, laughter, and heartfelt letters.
The Holiday (2006)
This delightful romantic comedy follows two women who swap homes to escape heartbreak, only to find love where they least expect it. Cozy cottages, gentle snowfalls, and tender moments make it a perfect comfort watch.
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)
A visually stunning adventure that encourages stepping beyond comfort zones. Its message of wonder and courage, paired with breathtaking landscapes, makes it a soul-soothing watch as autumn invites reflection.
Chocolat (2000)
A small French town is transformed when a mysterious woman opens a chocolate shop during Lent. The film blends magic, romance, and rich flavors — a sensual, warm escape into sweetness and acceptance.
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Set against misty English fields and candlelit parlors, this Jane Austen adaptation brims with passion and quiet charm. Elizabeth and Darcy’s slow-burn love story pairs beautifully with a mug of tea and rain outside.
About Time (2013)
A tender British romance about love, family, and the beauty of ordinary days. With time travel as its twist, it teaches that the best moments are often the simplest ones — a perfect emotional blanket for autumn nights.
Julie & Julia (2009)
Cooking, dreams, and resilience blend in this delightful tale of two women connected through recipes. Meryl Streep’s Julia Child brings humor and heart, making this a feel-good film perfect for a chilly evening.