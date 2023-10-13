Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ELLE Beauty Awards 2023: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar grace the ceremony

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 9:11 AM IST

    The 16th edition of the ELLE Beauty Awards celebrated the pinnacle of beauty, wellness, and glamour. This glitzy event was a star-studded affair, where the luminaries of Bollywood were not only recognized for their versatile performances but also for their significant contributions to the entertainment industry. These prestigious awards acknowledged the immense dedication and effort invested in their craft, effectively honoring the crème de la crème of the film world

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Prominent Bollywood luminaries graced the Elle Beauty Awards 2023 with their presence in Mumbai. The exclusive guest list featured a constellation of stars, including the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Alaya F, and Bhumi Pednekar. These luminaries set the red carpet ablaze with their captivating ensembles, and it wasn't long before pictures and videos from this star-studded affair inundated the online sphere. Here, we take a glimpse at those celebrities who unequivocally reigned as the best-dressed stars at the extravagant bash

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor effortlessly embodied Gen-Z style at the Elle Beauty Awards, turning heads with her chic ensemble. She rocked a grey tank top paired with a silver sequinned skirt that featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a trendy knotted detail at the waist. The skirt boasted a daring thigh-high slit in the front and a floor-grazing hem, a creation from the renowned Michael Kors. To complement the look, Shanaya sported an open wet hairdo, added a touch of elegance with a Bulgari bracelet, donned delicate ear studs, applied subtle eye shadow, a glossy pink lip shade, and achieved a blushed, radiant dewy base

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday exuded glamour and elegance on the Elle Beauty Awards red carpet, donning a captivating black gown. The dress featured a strapless design with a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice that accentuated her figure, and a voluminous floor-length skirt that added a touch of drama. To complete the look, she adorned herself with a stunning emerald layered necklace and earrings, sported a chic ponytail, stepped into high heels, and opted for a minimal yet striking makeup palette

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Mira Kapoor's unwavering commitment to wellness and beauty is well-documented. She consistently shares her beauty insights with a holistic perspective on skincare, gradually unveiling one ancient ritual after another to her audience. In recognition of her profound understanding that beauty transcends mere superficiality, ELLE has chosen Mira Kapoor as the recipient of the Beyond Beauty award

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Alaya F took home the crown for the 'Naked Dress' trend at the Elle Beauty Awards, and her choice was nothing short of breathtaking. She graced the event in a mesmerizing see-through dress that showcased a sheer silhouette, adorned with opulent pearl embellishments. The figure-hugging design with a daring thigh-high slit added a touch of allure and sophistication to her look. Completing the ensemble were killer high heels, a chic braided hairdo adorned with pearls, exquisite pearl earrings, enhanced lashes with mascara, and a radiant dewy makeup selection

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar's acting prowess is a well-known phenomenon, and her exceptional performances have garnered adoration from both audiences and critics alike. This versatile star has consistently been at the forefront of creating awareness about crucial social and environmental issues. Through her choice of impactful roles and her vocal advocacy, Bhumi has made a significant impact. ELLE proudly recognizes her as a Gamechanger for her relentless dedication to driving positive change within the entertainment industry

    article_image8

    Janhvi Kapoor absolutely owned the spotlight at the Elle Beauty Awards, making a stunning appearance in a mesmerizing silver mesh gown. The dress showcased a chic one-shoulder neckline and boasted a daring cut-out on the waist, along with a thigh-high slit that added an element of allure. The figure-skimming silhouette accentuated her grace and style, ensuring all eyes were on her. Completing her red-carpet look, Janhvi styled her hair with side-parted open, voluminous locks, paired the outfit with strappy silver high heels, adorned her fingers with statement rings, and wrapped it up with a killer selection of makeup, leaving everyone in awe

