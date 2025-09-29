Image Credit : Asianet News

Dussehra is usually a battleground for big-budget Telugu films, with major heroes competing for box office dominance. Despite the impact on collections or limited theater availability, producers typically go head-to-head. But this year, the scenario has taken an unexpected turn, not a single Telugu film is releasing this Vijayadashami.

Only Dubbed Releases This Dussehra

Instead of native Telugu releases, two dubbed films will hit the screens. The first is Dhanush’s Tamil film Idli Kottu, and the second is Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1. Interestingly, both lead actors also directed their respective films.