Dragon Worldwide Box Office Report: Pradeep Ranganathan's film soars to 2nd highest Tamil grosser of 2025

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon has become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, surpassing Madha Gaja Raja. With strong word-of-mouth, it continues its box office dominance.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest film, Dragon, is making waves at the box office, surpassing all expectations. In just one week, this action-packed entertainer has outperformed Madha Gaja Raja to become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. The film’s success marks a significant milestone for Pradeep, proving that fresh talent can dominate Kollywood’s box office and challenge seasoned actors.

With an impressive India gross of over Rs. 60 crores, Dragon has officially overtaken Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, which earned Rs 56 crores in its lifetime run. Currently, the only film ahead of Dragon is Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, which has amassed Rs. 138 crores worldwide. Audiences and critics alike have showered Dragon with praise for its engaging story, humor, and outstanding performances. The film’s soundtrack has also played a crucial role in its growing popularity.

 

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles. The movie opened to packed theaters and quickly gained momentum thanks to strong word-of-mouth. Fans have been particularly impressed with Pradeep’s performance, solidifying his place as one of Kollywood’s rising stars. The film’s combination of action, comedy, and emotions has resonated with audiences, making it a must-watch blockbuster.

As Dragon continues to dominate the box office, all eyes are on its second-weekend performance. With its current momentum, the film is well on track to cross the ₹100 crore mark, further establishing Pradeep Ranganathan as a bankable star. If the film continues its winning streak, it could set new records and change the dynamics of Tamil cinema in 2025.

