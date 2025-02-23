Dragon Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan's film collects THIS much; Check HERE

Dragon Box Office Collection Day 2 Report: Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dragon' has garnered positive reviews and grossed ₹15.4 crore worldwide on its second day.

article_image1
Dragon Box Office Collection Day 2 Report

Directed by Aswath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, Mysskin, and Kayadu Lohar, 'Dragon' has been well-received by fans. The story revolves around a student who, when expressing his love, is told that the girl prefers a rowdy over a studious boy. This leads him to become rowdy, perform poorly in college, and eventually accumulate 48 arrears.

article_image2

The hero is deeply loved by the heroine while in college. After college, the hero deceives his parents by pretending to go to work. Eventually, the heroine, Anupama Parameswaran, who loved him dearly, is about to marry another guy who earns ₹1,20,000.

article_image3

Disappointed, Pradeep obtains a fake certificate showing he passed all 48 arrears to earn ₹1,20,001 and joins a company. The company pays him ₹1,30,000, changing his life. His engagement with Kayadu Lohar is finalized. Unexpectedly, the college principal visits Pradeep Ranganathan at his company.

article_image4

Did he actually clear the 48 papers? Did he get the job back? Did the wedding with Kayadu Lohar happen? That's the rest of the 'Dragon' story. From its release, the film's story and scenes have captivated audiences without any flaws. However, the director has positively portrayed the problems he faces through obtaining a fake certificate.

article_image5

'Dragon' grossed ₹11.2 crore worldwide on its first day. This is the first time a film by a rising newcomer hero has grossed so much. This is his second film. 'Love Today' also came to the screen with a different storyline and created many records. Similarly, 'Dragon' has come to the screen with a different story and has captured the hearts of the fans.

article_image6

After grossing ₹11.2 crore on the first day, the film grossed ₹15.4 crore worldwide on its second day. In Tamil Nadu alone, it has grossed ₹10.25 crore. Overall, it has grossed ₹26.6 crore. It has grossed ₹16 crore in Tamil Nadu. As today is a weekend, the film's collection is expected to increase further.

