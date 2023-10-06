Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dono Premiere: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and many attend the event

    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 7:59 AM IST

    Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma debuted with Dono. Many Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and more extended their good wishes to the team.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Even before its release, Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono, was in the news. The Deol family has gone to great lengths to promote Sunny Deol's son's debut. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, attended the film's gala premiere on Thursday, October 5.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dono, a romantic drama film, was released today, October 5. The film's producers hosted a gala showing in Mumbai, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, and many others were among them. Salman Khan was also seen at the screening in an all-black ensemble.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Salman Khan posted several photos from the occasion to his Instagram account. The first photograph is a group shot of Salman Khan, Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon, Sunny Deol, and Poonam Dhillon, with famous Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya standing next to his son Avnish Barjatya. Following that comes a video of Salman arriving at the event.

    article_image5

    Salman also penned a note extending his good wishes for debutants Avnish, Paloma, and Rajveer. Sallu wrote, “Hope this film #Dono does for inn teeno Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish what it did for hum teeno Sooraj, Bhagyashree and me.”

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Deol was seen wearing a blue jacket, which he wore with a black button-down shirt and blue pants.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aside from Rajveer and Avnish, Paloma Dhillon, Poonam Dhillon's daughter, makes her cinematic debut. Paloma looked lovely in a black lehenga at the event. She joined Sunny Deol and Sooraj Barjatya in posing with their sons, who will carry on their movie history.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bobby Deol, Rajveer's uncle, also attended the premiere with his wife and children. He looked handsome in casual outfit.

    article_image9

    Earlier in the day, Bobby took to Instagram to express his support for Rajveer, writing that he can't wait for his nephew's debut feature to come out.
     

    article_image10

    Aamir Khan was also spotted at the event in a blue and white striped t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers, which he paired with his signature eyeglasses.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On the other hand, Junaid Khan (Aamir Khan's son)  looks comfy in a grey formal shirt, which he paired with dark grey trousers.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star Jackie Shroff was also spotted on the red carpet carrying two plants and posing for the cameras. 

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Abhay Deol was also spotted at the event to support Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono.

    article_image14

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The attendance of Bollywood's greatest stars, including audience pleaser Salman Khan and Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, was the event's main draw.

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Khans, who have always had a special affinity, are taking the internet by storm with their charming video from the occasion.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED (Read Detail) RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED (Read Details)

    Shraddha Kapoor claims veg rice is not 'Pulao' but 'Biryani', see photo SHG

    Shraddha Kapoor claims veg rice is not 'Pulao' but 'Biryani', see photo

    Leo Trailer Out: Vijay starrer to release on THIS date; WATCH rkn

    Leo Trailer Out: Vijay starrer to release on THIS date; WATCH

    Ranveer Singh's heartfelt reunion with MS Dhoni creates social media buzz SHG

    Ranveer Singh's heartfelt reunion with MS Dhoni creates social media buzz

    Salman Khan praises Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan says Bache Bade Strong Ho Gaye Hai RBA

    Salman Khan praises Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, says ‘Bache Bade Strong Ho Gaye Hai’

    Recent Stories

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED (Read Detail) RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED (Read Details)

    World Smile day 2023: 7 amazing reasons to smile everyday ATG EAI

    World Smile day 2023: 7 amazing reasons to smile everyday

    World Smile Day 2023: Messages and greetings for loved ones RKK

    World Smile Day 2023: Messages and greetings for loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for October 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for October 6, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for October 6, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon