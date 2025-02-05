Do Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan want twin baby girls? Here’s what we know

Actress Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan already have twin boys. Now, Vignesh Shivan has posted a photo of Nayanthara with twin baby girls, which was created using AI technology.

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, continues to be a leading actress even after 40. She is busy acting in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films.

Actress Nayanthara married her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in 2022. Four months after the wedding, she surprised everyone by announcing that she was a mother of twins. This became a big controversy. Later it was revealed that she had given birth to twin boys through surrogacy.

Nayanthara, who named her twin boys Uyir and Ulagam, often posts their photos on social media. Currently, Nayanthara's sons are two years old. Vignesh Shivan surprised fans by posting a video where Nayanthara appears with twin baby girls.

Fans were shocked to see this video, thinking she had twins again. The video was actually created using AI technology. Fans were confused as it looked real. The twin girls in the video resemble Nayanthara and are very beautiful.

Vignesh Shivan shared this on his Insta story and commented that sometimes AI can be beautiful too. Fans commented that it would have been nice if Vignesh Shivan had also been included in the video.

