Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Mahatma Gandhi? Padma Shri awardee's latest statements will blow your mind

After Congress Party, Kangana Ranaut has now targeted Mahatma Gandhi; says, 'Offering another cheek gets only bheekh and not azaadi'

The queen of controversy Kangana Ranaut is in the news since she gave some statements at the Times Now Summit last week. Post that the Queen actress has been receiving flak from social media uses and many politicians across the spectrum on her remarks about India’s independence.



In Times Now interview, the actress said that India received in 1947 was ‘bheek’ and got freedom in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. Later, she hit back at her haters and people who shammed her because of her remarks, saying she is ready to give up her Padma honour, but if someone could answer her question. ALSO READ: AAP files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for ‘India got real freedom in 2014’, seditious remark

The article's headline that Kangana shared goes like “Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji.” She didnt stop that, in a separate Insta story, she wrote that “Those who fought for the freedom were “handed over" to their masters…by those who had no courage burning/boiling hot blood to fight their oppressors but the were power hungry and cunning."



Taking a dig at Mahatma Gandhi, the actress further wrote, “Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That’s not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely." ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s 8 statements that made her the ‘Queen’ of controversies

She also claimed that Mahatma Gandhi never supported Bhagat Singh or Subhash Chandra Bose. “There is evidence that suggest Gandhi ji wanted to Bhagat Singh to be hanged…So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes."

