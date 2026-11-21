At IFFI 2026, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar emphasized that OTT platforms and theatres will continue to coexist. He highlighted how technology aids storytelling, while also detailing the diverse selection process for this year's Indian Panorama.

Madhur Bhandarkar Discusses Future of OTT and Theatres at IFFI 2026

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday said that OTT platforms and theatres would continue to coexist as different avenues for audiences to experience cinema, asserting that technological advancements would not diminish the magic of the big screen. Speaking on the evolution of Indian cinema and the impact of OTT platforms on the film industry at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026, Bhandarkar said storytelling had evolved with changing technology, with filmmakers now exploring narratives that could extend beyond the conventional two- or three-hour format.

"I think Indian cinema has changed a lot. I think globally also things have changed. OTT has come; there's absolutely great change. There are stories now you want to tell not in 2 hours or 3 hours; you want to tell on longer platforms like OTT. That is also one aspect of it," he said.

Drawing a parallel with earlier technological changes in the entertainment industry, the filmmaker recalled beginning his journey as a boy working at a video cassette library, when the arrival of new formats had also raised concerns about the future of theatrical cinema. "Technology cannot stop. Let's put it like that. Technology is here to stay. I remember being a video cassette library boy, I started my journey. So when video cassettes also came, people thought film won't, film industry people won't go to theatres," Bhandarkar said.

He added that the arrival of cable television and subsequently OTT platforms had not made cinema theatres irrelevant and that audiences would continue to enjoy films through both formats. "Cable came, then OTT came. I think all this technology and film going buff, people who go to the cinema, cinemas will coexist together and people will enjoy cinema both ways. There will be time people want to see movies in the OTT. There will be times people want to see movies in theatre," he said.

Citing the performance of recent releases 'Dhurandhar' and ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ at the box office, Bhandarkar said theatrical cinema continued to attract audiences and receive appreciation. "A recent example is that Dhurandhar and Ramayana have done phenomenally well at the box office, and people are really appreciating it. So, there will be the magic of cinema will be always be there from the time it's been started," he added.

The filmmaker also spoke about the process of selecting films for this year's Indian Panorama, saying the jury considered entries across different budgets, genres and filmmaking approaches. He said the selection process involved examining commercial films, big-budget productions, concept-driven cinema and projects featuring newcomers and debut filmmakers.

"We had different kinds of approaches because we selected different kinds of cinema. There was cinema which was big budget; there was cinema which didn't have a budget. There was cinema which had big stars; there was cinema which had only concept-driven cinema," he said.

Explaining the challenges involved in the selection, he said the jury received numerous applications and films, making the process of filtering entries and arriving at the final selection a time-consuming exercise. Bhandarkar said the jury selected 30 films, bringing together commercial cinema, concept-driven stories, newcomers and debut filmmakers. As chairman, he said he wanted the Indian Panorama to offer a diverse cinematic experience while providing emerging filmmakers with an opportunity to showcase their work.

The filmmaker also spoke about his association with IFFI over the years, recalling that several of his films, including 'Page 3', 'Corporate', 'Chandni Bar' and 'India Lockdown', had been associated with the festival. He said film festivals were essential spaces for filmmakers and audiences to interact, discover different kinds of cinema and learn from one another.

Comparing filmmaking to regularly updating software, Bhandarkar said filmmakers also needed to keep themselves updated with changing technology. The filmmaker further praised Goa as the destination for IFFI, saying the festival had established itself on the global platform and that people enjoyed coming to the state for its atmosphere and cinematic experience.

The 57th edition of IFFI features the Indian Panorama section, which showcases a diverse selection of Indian feature films. 'Dhurandhar' was selected as the opening film and was screened at 12.15 pm on Saturday. Bhandarkar said he was looking forward to the festival's upcoming days and expressed confidence that audiences would enjoy the films selected for the Indian Panorama. With elaborate arrangements, a spectacular musical extravaganza and a gathering of prominent film personalities and dignitaries, the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opened on a grand note at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa on Friday. The festival brings together 86 nations and showcases over 150 films, celebrating cinema's ability to transcend geographical boundaries and connect people through stories and shared emotions.

This year's festival features nine World Premieres, two International Premieres, 24 Asian Premieres and 116 Indian Premieres, offering audiences an opportunity to explore cinema from different countries, cultures and generations. The International Competition Jury, chaired by Aanand L. Rai, along with jury members Bogdan Mureșanu, Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière, María Alejandra Rojas and Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, was felicitated at the ceremony. Chairpersons of the Indian Panorama Feature and Non-Feature Film sections, Madhur Bhandarkar and Himanshu Sekhar Khatua, respectively, were also honoured. The 20th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar also commenced in Goa on November 20, marking two decades of connecting Indian cinema with international markets and opportunities. The 57th edition of IFFI will continue until November 28.