Did Aishwarya Rai ruin Salman Khan's life? Here's what Sohail Khan said

Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, once accused Aishwarya Rai of not acknowledging her relationship with Salman, contributing to his insecurity.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 8:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 8:31 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's love story remains one of the most memorable in Bollywood history. Their personal and professional lives are difficult to keep private from the media and the public, and their news always causes a stir in the entertainment industry.

 

article_image2

Salman and Aishwarya appeared in one of Bollywood's most renowned films, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which featured a wonderful love tale.

article_image3

Since then, their connection has blossomed. However, Salman and Aishwarya broke their relationship bitterly after only two years. The rest is history, and it will remain one of Bollywood's most talked-about and contentious issues.

article_image4

This love story has seen everything, from romance to painful breakups and mental agony. Following the split, Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan chastised Aishwarya for not acknowledging their relationship, which made Salman feel uneasy and 'destroyed' his life.

article_image5

This came out when Aishwarya mentioned Salman's reckless attitude and how he physically beat her. She also alleged that Salman cheated on her during their relationship. Salman suspected her of having romances with her co-stars, including Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

article_image6

"I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases. In turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him," Aishwarya had said in an old interview.

article_image7

Her contentious interview and statements about Salman's character irritated his younger brother Sohail to the point that he slammed Aishwarya for washing her dirty laundry in public.

article_image8

He said, "Now she (Aishwarya Rai) weeps in public. When she was going around with him, when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that."

article_image9

He also said that Aishwarya had an affair with Vivek Oberoi. "Aishwarya Rai was in constant touch with Salman till recently on the mobile and that's what upset Vivek."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Outhouse trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'Outhouse' trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case anr

Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH]

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase Indian hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix, read details RBA

'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix

Recent Stories

Stocktwits Expands into Premium Video with New Live Shows and Documentary Release

Stocktwits Expands into Premium Video with New Live Shows and Documentary Release

Trump’s AI & Crypto Czar Pick Of A Musk Associate Spurs Retail Frenzy For Bitcoin-Tied Stocks

Trump’s AI & Crypto Czar Pick Of A Musk Associate Spurs Retail Frenzy For Bitcoin-Tied Stocks

Petco Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Petco Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar shk

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar

CM Yogi's Mahakumbh vision: Prayagraj health facilities bolstered for pilgrims AJR

CM Yogi's Mahakumbh vision: Prayagraj health facilities bolstered for pilgrims

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon