Did Aishwarya Rai ruin Salman Khan's life? Here's what Sohail Khan said

Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, once accused Aishwarya Rai of not acknowledging her relationship with Salman, contributing to his insecurity.

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's love story remains one of the most memorable in Bollywood history. Their personal and professional lives are difficult to keep private from the media and the public, and their news always causes a stir in the entertainment industry.





Salman and Aishwarya appeared in one of Bollywood's most renowned films, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which featured a wonderful love tale.

Since then, their connection has blossomed. However, Salman and Aishwarya broke their relationship bitterly after only two years. The rest is history, and it will remain one of Bollywood's most talked-about and contentious issues.

This love story has seen everything, from romance to painful breakups and mental agony. Following the split, Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan chastised Aishwarya for not acknowledging their relationship, which made Salman feel uneasy and 'destroyed' his life.

This came out when Aishwarya mentioned Salman's reckless attitude and how he physically beat her. She also alleged that Salman cheated on her during their relationship. Salman suspected her of having romances with her co-stars, including Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

"I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases. In turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him," Aishwarya had said in an old interview.

Her contentious interview and statements about Salman's character irritated his younger brother Sohail to the point that he slammed Aishwarya for washing her dirty laundry in public.

He said, "Now she (Aishwarya Rai) weeps in public. When she was going around with him, when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that."

He also said that Aishwarya had an affair with Vivek Oberoi. "Aishwarya Rai was in constant touch with Salman till recently on the mobile and that's what upset Vivek."

