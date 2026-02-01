In the film, audiences observe Ranveer Singh's character Hamza murder Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait, with the assistance of SP Chaudhary Aslam. In the last moments, Hamza is shown checking at his hit list, which includes Bade Saab as a top priority target.

Bade Saab is mentioned multiple times during the film, but his true identity is never revealed. Now, this leaked photograph of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal has sparked debate among netizens, who are deciphering his likely identity.