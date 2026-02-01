- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 LEAKED: Image of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal From Sets Goes Viral; Fans React
Dhurandhar 2 LEAKED: Image of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal From Sets Goes Viral; Fans React
A photo of Sanjay Dutt's Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal has surfaced online, implying that it is from the set of Dhurandhar 2. The now-viral photograph shows the couple conversing, prompting suspicion about Bade Sahab's identity.
Fans React as Dhurandhar 2 Set Photo Gets Leaked
The blockbuster film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, recently premiered on Netflix, and the buzz around it continues. Fans who saw the film in cinemas quickly rewatched it on the OTT platform, sparking online discussions.
Fans React as Dhurandhar 2 Set Photo Gets Leaked
Amidst the excitement, a photo of Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal has leaked online, implying that it is from Dhurandhar 2. The now-viral photograph shows the couple conversing, prompting suspicion about Bade Sahab's identity.
Fans React as Dhurandhar 2 Set Photo Gets Leaked
The first instalment of Aditya Dhar's two-part film series, Dhurandhar, tells the narrative of an undercover agent, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates Karachi's crime network and into Pakistan's political underworld.
Fans React as Dhurandhar 2 Set Photo Gets Leaked
In the film, audiences observe Ranveer Singh's character Hamza murder Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait, with the assistance of SP Chaudhary Aslam. In the last moments, Hamza is shown checking at his hit list, which includes Bade Saab as a top priority target.
Bade Saab is mentioned multiple times during the film, but his true identity is never revealed. Now, this leaked photograph of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal has sparked debate among netizens, who are deciphering his likely identity.
Fans React as Dhurandhar 2 Set Photo Gets Leaked
An X user submitted a photo of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, coupled with a suggestion that Major Iqbal may possibly be Bade Saab.
This leaked image from the sets of Dhurandhar showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal opens up so many possibilities.
What if Major Iqbal is actually Bade Sahab himself. And what if Aslam reveals to him that it was Hamza who orchestrated the murder of Rehman Dakait. Iqbal then… pic.twitter.com/PKzuovgH2W
— Fozzy (@fozzywrites) January 31, 2026
His X post said, "This leaked image from the sets of Dhurandhar, showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal, opens up so many possibilities." What if Major Iqbal is Bade Sahab himself? And what if Aslam tells him that Hamza was behind the murder of Rehman Dakait? Iqbal then tells Aslam to continue digging into Hamza and discreetly investigating him (sic).
Fans React as Dhurandhar 2 Set Photo Gets Leaked
He went on to say, "But rather than exposing Hamza, Iqbal uses this information as leverage and forces Hamza to work for him," which might explain Hamza's return to Balochistan as Sher-E-Baloch in the Part 2 peek. At the same time, Aslam keeps probing and eventually discovers the truth about Jaskirat. Jaskirat then kills him with a vehicle bomb, as shown in the Part 1 trailer. And this is only one scenario. There might be plenty more (sic).
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will be released on March 19, 2026, which coincides with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The film will also face competition at the box office from Kannada action thriller Toxic, which stars Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.