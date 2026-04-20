The trailer for Riteish Deshmukh's epic 'Raja Shivaji' is out, highlighting his intense quest for swarajya. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan, and promises a grand cinematic experience.

The much-awaited trailer of Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Raja Shivaji' has been unveiled, taking audiences into the actor's intense pursuit for swarajya. With a powerful cast ensemble, the film aims to shed light on the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Star-Studded Cast Revealed

With Riteish stepping as the Maratha warrior, he appears focused and determined, striving to establish swarajya. Genelia Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji's wife brings much emotional depth to the story. The trailer also features Sanjay Dutt as a menacing ruler and Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, offering a glimpse into their larger screen presence. Among others taking up key roles are Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar, and Boman Irani.

A Grand Cinematic Spectacle

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance.

Grand Trailer Launch Event

The trailer of the highly anticipated historical drama was unveiled at a grand event attended by the cast and crew. The launch event was attended by several actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Bhagyashree, all of whom play important roles in the film.

Production and Release Details

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu.