    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh has to say; actress reveals

    First Published Feb 3, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
    In an interview, Deepika Padukone recently how Ranveer Singh felt after watching Gehraiyaan's trailer and her intimate scenes with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Report by Richa Barua.

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say; actress reveals

    Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan touches upon the subject of infidelity in a relationship, but more than that, it also talks about the feelings and emotions of a person. Gehraiyaan is a raw film that one has to dig deep into her real-life experiences, says Deepika.
     

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say; actress reveals

    By looking at the trailer, you know that you are in for an intense experience that will take you to the deep end of the different dynamics of relationships. The film features Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film is directed by Shakun Batra, set to release on February 11. 

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say; actress reveals

    Talking about the film and her character Alisha Khanna in Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone said that her role has shades of Shoojit Sircar’s Piku and Tara from Tamasha because of the way they have been written. 
     

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say; actress reveals

    However, Deepika jested that Alisha Khanna is ‘likely the most complex personality, which makes this role different and quite challenging’ than whatever she has done. 
     

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say; actress reveals

    Deepika also talked about her kissing scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi and how her husband Ranveer Singh reacted. She said, "He (Ranveer) felt that this is the most intense film she has done and was happy that she is working with Shakun Batra. He always loved his work and wanted to do a film with Shakun."

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say; actress reveals

    Deepika is seen in a very stylish avatar and during the movie's promotion in the film. When we asked Deepika who is her style icon, she said her mother, Ujjala Padukone. She grew up watching her get dressed, which inspired her current style. 

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say; actress reveals

    Deepika also said there is no particular fashion trend she follows. She picks fashion ideas from here and there and applies to her look. Also, she revealed Deepika go-to look is saree.

