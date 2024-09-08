Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Embrace Parenthood: Check out which celebs have become parents this year

    This year, Bollywood has seen a wave of celebrity births. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among those celebrating parenthood, joined by other stars who have welcomed new members.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    This year has been filled with joy for Bollywood as several celebrities embrace parenthood. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, along with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Alanna Panday, and Ivor McCray, have welcomed new additions to their families, celebrating the arrival of their little ones with heartfelt announcements and shared happiness.

    article_image2

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, today. The couple is overjoyed by the arrival of their little princess.

     

    article_image3

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal joyfully revealed the birth of their first child, a baby girl, born on July 16, 2024. They shared the happy news in a heartfelt joint statement.

     

    article_image4

    Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

    Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed a baby boy, naming him Vedavid. They shared the joyful news and their son’s name on Instagram, celebrating their newest family member.

    article_image5

    Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray

    Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray celebrated the arrival of their first baby boy on July 8. They shared the heartwarming news with fans through a touching video on social media.
     

    article_image6

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

    Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal proudly announced the birth of their baby girl on June 3. The couple shared their joy on Instagram, celebrating their new addition to the family.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will actress Radhika Kumaraswamy enter politics? Here's what she said vkp

    Will actress Radhika Kumaraswamy enter politics? Here’s what she said

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh embrace parenthood; gives birth to baby girl ATG

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh embrace parenthood; gives birth to baby girl

    Jigra teaser OUT: Alia Bhatt set out in a mission to rescue Vedang Raina in this action-thriller [WATCH] ATG

    'Jigra' teaser OUT: Alia Bhatt set out in a mission to rescue Vedang Raina in this action-thriller [WATCH]

    Who was that...', Tauba Tauba singerKaran Aujla reacts after shoe was hurled at him at London concert; Read ATG

    'Who was that...', Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla reacts after shoe was hurled at him at London concert -WATCH

    Salman Khan chants 'Ganpati Bappa Moreya', performs Ganesh puja at Ambani house [WATCH] ATG

    Salman Khan chants 'Ganpati Bappa Moreya', performs Ganesh puja at Ambani house [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Will actress Radhika Kumaraswamy enter politics? Here's what she said vkp

    Will actress Radhika Kumaraswamy enter politics? Here’s what she said

    Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 best-selling scooters in India vkp

    Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 best-selling scooters in India

    Bank locker safety tips: Know these things to protect your valuables vkp

    Bank locker safety tips: Know these things to protect your valuables

    Google AI: Try on clothes virtually, no trial rooms needed! vkp

    Google AI: Try on clothes virtually, no trial rooms needed!

    Is President Biden taking too much time off? A record-breaking 40 percent of his tenure are vacation days dmn

    Is President Biden taking too much time off? A record-breaking 40 percent of his tenure are vacation days

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon