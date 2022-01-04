Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples to reunite in 2022

At least five on-screen couples who have given hit films in the past will reunite on the screen for their upcoming projects this year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathan: Who does not remember Farah Khan directorial ‘Om Shanti Om’? The 2007 film did not only mark the debut of Deepika Padukone in the industry but also gave us the lovely jodi of Shah Rukh and Deepika. They were again seen together in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Chennai Express’ in 2013. And now, after all these years, Deepika and Shah Rukh are returning with their upcoming film ‘Pathan’, also starring John Abraham. Interestingly, Deepika will also reunite with John in this film after 2011’s Desi Boyz.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’: After their hit film ‘3 Idiots’ in the year 2009, Aamir Khan will reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan in their upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, also featuring Naga Chaitanya. Kareena and Aamir were also seen in a psychological thriller ‘Talaash’. Their upcoming film is a Hindi spin-off of ‘Forest Gump’. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rang in their New Year on a cruise deck; actor shares dreamy pics

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan: Anand L Rai’s long-awaited film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will reunite 2017’s ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ co-stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar once again. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj falls into ‘Rajput’ trouble

Kartik Aaryan in Kriti Sanon in Shehzaada: The 2019’s ‘Luka Chuppi’ actors, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be see together once again in ‘Shehzaada’ – a Hindi remake of Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The actors were seen shooting for the film in New Delhi.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Ganapath: Not just with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon will also reunite with Tiger Shroff in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganpath’. Tiger was Kriti’s first co-star in the 2014 film Heropanti.