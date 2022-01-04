  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples to reunite in 2022

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    At least five on-screen couples who have given hit films in the past will reunite on the screen for their upcoming projects this year.

    Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples reunite in 2022 drb

    Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathan: Who does not remember Farah Khan directorial ‘Om Shanti Om’? The 2007 film did not only mark the debut of Deepika Padukone in the industry but also gave us the lovely jodi of Shah Rukh and Deepika. They were again seen together in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Chennai Express’ in 2013. And now, after all these years, Deepika and Shah Rukh are returning with their upcoming film ‘Pathan’, also starring John Abraham. Interestingly, Deepika will also reunite with John in this film after 2011’s Desi Boyz.

    Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples reunite in 2022 drb

    Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’: After their hit film ‘3 Idiots’ in the year 2009, Aamir Khan will reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan in their upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, also featuring Naga Chaitanya. Kareena and Aamir were also seen in a psychological thriller ‘Talaash’. Their upcoming film is a Hindi spin-off of ‘Forest Gump’.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rang in their New Year on a cruise deck; actor shares dreamy pics

    Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples reunite in 2022 drb

    Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan: Anand L Rai’s long-awaited film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will reunite 2017’s ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ co-stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar once again.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj falls into ‘Rajput’ trouble

    Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples reunite in 2022 drb

    Kartik Aaryan in Kriti Sanon in Shehzaada: The 2019’s ‘Luka Chuppi’ actors, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be see together once again in ‘Shehzaada’ – a Hindi remake of Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The actors were seen shooting for the film in New Delhi.

    Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples reunite in 2022 drb

    Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Ganapath: Not just with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon will also reunite with Tiger Shroff in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganpath’. Tiger was Kriti’s first co-star in the 2014 film Heropanti.

    Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples reunite in 2022 drb

    Looks like the year 2022 will be bringing some old favourite onscreen couples back on the big screens. Several onscreen couple who became a hit pairing with their movies, are slated to return to the screen together, this year. Here are 5 such couples we are really looking forward to seeing on the silver screen once again.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal does rope workout, video SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal does rope workout, video

    Was Kajol the inspiration behind daughter Nysa Devgan black off shoulder Find out drb

    Was Kajol the inspiration behind daughter Nysa Devgan’s black off-shoulder? Find out

    Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia opens up about losing 14 kg, read all details SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia opens up about losing 14 kg, read all details

    Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his freedom fighter ancestor Fazl e Haq drb

    Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his 'freedom fighter' ancestor ‘Fazl-e-Haq’

    Hollywood Khloe Kardashian ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson paternity test results out publicly apologises to Khloe drb

    Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results out; publicly apologises to Khloe

    Recent Stories

    Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah scoffs at cancellation of flights due to poor visibility at Srinagar int'l airport-dnm

    Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah scoffs at cancellation of flights due to poor visibility at Srinagar int'l airport

    As COVID cases surge Mumbai Mayor says lockdown likely in city if daily cases cross 20k mark gcw

    As COVID cases surge, Mumbai Mayor says lockdown likely in city if daily cases cross 20k-mark

    Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal does rope workout, video SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal does rope workout, video

    France discovers new COVID-19 variant 'IHU', more infectious than Omicron - ADT

    France discovers new COVID-19 variant 'IHU', more infectious than Omicron

    Lava mobiles to exchange Realme 8s with AGNI 5G handset for free details inside gcw

    #ProudlyIndian: Lava Mobiles to exchange Realme 8s with AGNI 5G handset for free; Details inside

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon