Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam; see pictures

While fighting a legal battle for Darshan's release, his wife Vijayalakshmi visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, and offered special prayers.

The case against actor Darshan and his gang in connection with the murder of Renukāswamy has intensified. The police charge sheet has revealed explosive information about the case. Moreover, according to the charge sheet, Darshan is unlikely to be released anytime soon.

Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, continues her fight for his release. On one hand, she has discussed the legal process with lawyers and made all the preparations. On the other hand, Vijayalakshmi has turned to God for help. She recently visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

The Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India. Many people visit this temple to get rid of evil forces. Devotees visit this temple to get rid of witchcraft, negative energies. There are many examples of people's problems being solved by the blessings of Kamakhya.

Especially when faced with difficulties, witchcraft by enemies, and sudden crises, devotees visit the Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings and purify themselves. Now Vijayalakshmi has also visited this temple and offered special prayers.

The places where the body parts of Goddess Sati, considered to be the most powerful and powerful deity, fell are the Shakti Peethas. Sati Devi's pieces fell in 51 parts of India. These places are now recognized as Shakti Peethas. It is believed that if one worships in the Kamakhya temple among these, most of the problems will be solved. That's why Vijayalakshmi visited this temple.

Recently, Vijayalakshmi visited the Mookambika temple in Kollur and performed Navachandika Homa and Yaga. Vijayalakshmi also participated in Navachandika Yaga and Parayana. Navachandika Yaga was performed under the leadership of Narasinga Adiga at the Yaga Shala in the presence of Mookambika.

She made a resolution by offering silk sarees, fruits and flowers to Goddess Mookambika. This puja was specially performed for the release of Darshan. This is a special and powerful homa performed to receive the blessings of the Goddess. This yagna was performed to ward off negative forces like evil spirits, troubles, and enemies.

After this, Vijayalakshmi visited the Banashankari temple on the day of Bhima Amavasya and offered special prayers. She prayed for Darshan's release. Vijayalakshmi, Dr. Shutree Gowda and other close friends visited the temple.

