Dard-e-Urfi Javed: Actor goes topless, uses mirror pasties to cover assets in bizarre new video

Urfi Javed's 'Dard-e-Disco' has gone viral on social media. The Bigg Boss OTT fame, put up a video on her social media profile, covering her assets using nothing but mirror pasties. Since the time the video made its way to the internet, social media users have trolled the actor and compared her with Raj Kundra.

If you thought that Urfi Javed cannot surprise you anymore with her bizarre fashion, then you might want to think again. Rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi’s popularity largely lies in her fashion sense. Whether is about creating an outfit from using sim cards to wearing a dress made from blades, Urfi has often put her ‘style’ on display, without flinching at the mean comments that come her way because of the trolls.

Taking to Instagram once again, Urfi Javed on Saturday took everyone by a surprise. She ditched wearing a top over her what appears to be baggy denim, and instead covered her assets using mirror pasties. To watch the video, click here.

If using mirror pasties was not enough, Urfi Javed covered her entire face using a disco ball and looked exactly like one in the real life. After this new 'look' of the actor, she once again become a target of the trolls while many said that she drew inspiration from Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband, Raj Kundra.

In the video that Urfi Javed shared on her Instagram handle, the popular song of Shah Rukh Khan, 'Dard-e-Disco', from the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’ was being played in the background. Taking to the caption, she wrote: “Dard e disco !! Isme kya make up hair credits du 😛.”

